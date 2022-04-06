How to earn graceful robes in Old School Runescape

The world of Gielinor is very large, such that unlocking methods of transportation is immediately critical to an OSRS player’s long-term success and efficiency. Between teleport spells included in every magic spell book, enchanted jewelry with imbued teleportation abilities, and the various methods of travel — fairy rings, gnome gliders, spirit trees, etc. — that can be unlocked through quest progression, players have multiple methods available to reach the game world’s cities and player hubs.

However, for the in-between — shuffling between quest locations, long-distance runecrafting, following clue scrolls, or cultivating from farming patch to farming patch — players are often left to their own two feet when adventuring. With minimal stamina keeping their running from slowing to a walk, a little run energy saved here and there can go a long way. Rather than endure the arduous grind of gradually leveling their agility very high to run longer, players can alternatively wear weight-reducing clothing, such as the graceful outfit, to make their stamina drain slower.

Gaining marks of grace: Rooftop runners

Screenshot by Gamepur

The six pieces of the graceful outfit — hood, top, cape, legs, gloves, and boots — can only be acquired after gaining marks of grace, a unique drop from running laps around Runescape’s rooftop agility courses. Each piece will both reduce the player’s overall carry weight and increase the rate at which they regenerate stamina.

There are nine different rooftop courses, each with different layouts, obstacles, and agility level requirements from one-another.

Draynor Village — 10 agility

Al Kharid — 20 agility

Varrock — 30 agility

Canifis — 40 agility

Falador — 50 agility

Seers’ Village — 60 agility

Pollnivneach — 70 agility

Rellekka — 80 agility

Ardougne — 90 agility

The Canifis course, while requiring completion of the Priest in Peril quest to gain access to Morytania, is the ideal course for rapidly gathering marks of grace. Its route short and simple, its obstacles quick to hurdle, and its lap time comparatively shorter than its contemporaries, players can expect to generate around one mark of grace every three successful laps.

Keep in mind, however, that the rate at which these marks spawn will substantially fall once runners reach 60 agility. As such, players grinding graceful pieces should run laps in Canifis from 40 to 60 before progressing to the Seers’ Village course, with the Falador course serving as an experience-prioritizing alternative for power-leveling or quest-minded individuals.

Related: How to earn a free to play membership bond in Old School Runescape

Purchasing graceful pieces: A bit rogue-like

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the basement of The Toad and Chicken bar in Burthorpe lies the Rogues’ Den, a hive of scum and villainy oriented toward the advancement of budding robbers’ agility and thieving talents. Associated with these villains is Grace, a nimble merchant offering pieces of her weight-reducing custom outfit to runners willing to trade in their marks. Her full set costs 260 marks in total, with the value distribution aligning as follows.

Hood — 35 marks

Top — 55 marks

Cape — 40 marks

Legs — 60 marks

Gloves — 30 marks

Boots — 40 marks

Accounting for their price and their efficacy as weight-reducers, players should use the first of their marks to claim the gloves, boots, cape, legs, hood, and top in this order. Each successive piece earned and equipped will make working toward additional marks for the next piece sequentially easier.

Related: The best items to use High Level Alchemy on in Old School RuneScape