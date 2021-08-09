Place video cameras at different landing ship locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite for Week 10 of Chapter 2 Season 7 is to place video cameras at different landing ship locations. You will need to place three of them in total to progress the quest. The video cameras can actually be found at Retail Row on the eastern side of the island.

Like most of the quests in Fortnite, all you need to do is find the cameras that will look like ghostly blue outlines and then interact with them to place them.

You can find the locations of all the probes shown on the map above, with individual images of the video cameras in-game below.

Video Camera #1

Video Camera #2

Video Camera #3

You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:

Week 10 Legendary Challenges

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP

Damage an opponent in the Slurpy Swamp abduction site – 45000 XP

Collect a Grab-itron – 30000 XP

Place video cameras at different landing ship locations – 30000 XP

Visit an Abductor – 30000 XP

Visit Slurp Factory inside the Mothership – 30000 XP

Week 10 Epic Challenges