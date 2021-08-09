Place video cameras at different landing ship locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
See them coming.
One of the challenges in Fortnite for Week 10 of Chapter 2 Season 7 is to place video cameras at different landing ship locations. You will need to place three of them in total to progress the quest. The video cameras can actually be found at Retail Row on the eastern side of the island.
Like most of the quests in Fortnite, all you need to do is find the cameras that will look like ghostly blue outlines and then interact with them to place them.
You can find the locations of all the probes shown on the map above, with individual images of the video cameras in-game below.
Video Camera #1
Video Camera #2
Video Camera #3
You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:
Week 10 Legendary Challenges
- Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP
- Damage an opponent in the Slurpy Swamp abduction site – 45000 XP
- Collect a Grab-itron – 30000 XP
- Place video cameras at different landing ship locations – 30000 XP
- Visit an Abductor – 30000 XP
- Visit Slurp Factory inside the Mothership – 30000 XP
Week 10 Epic Challenges
- Use the Grab-itron or Saucer’s tractor beam to deliver a tractor to Hayseed’s Farm – 30000 XP
- Travel in an Infalte-A-Bull – 30000 XP
- Visit the Guardian Towers (0/3) – 30000 XP
- Catch a gun while fishing – 30000 XP
- Outlast opponents (0/200) – 30000 XP
- Eliminations at close range – (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Damage Doctor Slone (0/50) – 30000 XP