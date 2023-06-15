Pokemon Go: All Starry Skies Special Research Tasks & Rewards

Pokemon Go’s Solstice Horizons event kicks off on June 15, 2023, celebrating the longest day of the year with the longest day. There are several Pokemon spawning in this event, appearing in the daytime and nighttime cycles. The Starry Skies Special Research is also launching when this event kicks off.

This is a Special Research that goes on sale at the start of the Solstice Horizons. There’s a free version, and a paid version for anyone who wants to buy it again. At the end of the research, there’s a Cosmog encounter for anyone who wants to evolve one into Solgaleo or Lunala. These are all of the tasks and rewards for completing the Starry Skies Special Research in Pokemon Go.

How to Complete Starry Skies and Every Task & Reward in Pokemon Go

Image via the Pokemon Company & Niantic

The Starry Skies Special Research is available to every player in Pokemon Go. However, for those who want it again, after completing it there is another Special Research that can be purchased from the Pokemon Go in-game store and is available for $5.00. It should have all of the same tasks and rewards with it. It’s primarily for those who want to catch Cosmog again and choose Solgaelo or Lunala, based on the player’s first choice.

It’s important to note that Starry Skies will have branching paths. From what we can tell, all tasks will be the same, but the rewards will be slightly different based on your decision when you start this Pokemon Go Special Research ticket. You need to pick from Help Research Daytime Pokemon or Help Research Nighttime Pokemon.

These are all of the tasks and rewards everyone receives for completing the Starry Skies Special Research in Pokemon Go.

Task 1

Explore two km – Solosis encounter

Catch two Psychic-type Pokemon – Abra encounter

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – Gothita encounter

All Rewards: 7 Stardust, 5 Razz Berries, and a Wobbuffett encounter

Upon completing the first task, the decision will appear to pick between Help Research Daytime Pokemon or Help Research Nighttime Pokemon. Again, both have the same tasks, but different rewards.

All Help Research Daytime Pokemon Branching Path Tasks & Rewards for Starry Skies Special Research

These are all of the rewards you get for completing the Help Research Daytime Pokemon in the Starry Skies Special Research ticket.

Task 2

Catch 20 Grass or Bug-type Pokemon – 1 0 Poke Balls

Explore 10 KM – A Pokemon encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 Times – 10 Pinap Berries

All Rewards: 78 Stardust, 15 Poke Balls, and a Slowpoke Encounter

Task 3

Make 10 Curveball Throws in a row – 1,000 Stardust

Catch 50 Pokemon with a Weather Boost – Metang encounter

Earn 10 Candies Walking with your buddy – 15 Great Balls

All Rewards: 789 Stardust, Mossy Lure Module, and a Pokemon Encounter

Task 4

TBA

TBA

TBA

All Rewards: TBA

All Help Research Nighttime Pokemon Branching Path Tasks & Rewards for Starry Skies Special Research

These are all of the rewards you get for completing the Help Research Nighttime Pokemon in the Starry Skies Special Research ticket.

Task 2

Catch 20 Grass or Bug-type Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls

Explore 10 KM – An Inkay encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 Times – Pinap Berries

All Rewards: 78 Stardust, 15 Poke Balls, a Pokemon Encounter

Task 3

TBA

TBA

TBA

All Rewards: TBA

Task 4

TBA

TBA

TBA

All Rewards: TBA