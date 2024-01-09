Pokémon Go February 2024 Chansey Community Day: Date, Time & Featured Attacks

After a busy roster of events to kick off the new year, Niantic has announced our February 2024 Pokémon Go Community Day event, which will feature the egg Pokémon Chansey.

In a month where all things pink are celebrated thanks to Valentine’s Day, it’s no surprise we’re getting a pink Pokémon celebration for community day. This event comes early in February, so even if it’s hard to believe, it’ll be Chansey Community Day before we know it!

Related: Can Eevee be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

When is Pokémon Go February 2024 Community Day: Chansey?

Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go‘s Chansey Community Day Event takes place on Sunday, February 4 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

During this time, Chansey will appear more frequently in the wild, including a chance to encounter Shiny Chansey.

Pokémon Go February 2024 Community Day Event Bonuses

During February’s Chansey Community Day event in Pokémon Go, trainers will enjoy the following bonuses:

Double candy for catching Pokémon

1/4 hatching distance for eggs placed in incubators during the event

Double chance to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon (for trainers Level 31 and above)

Extended three-hour duration for lure modules placed during the event

Extended three-hour duration for incense activated during the event (excluding Adventure Incense)

One extra Special Trade for the entire day

Trades will require 50% less Stardust for the entire day

A “special surprise” for taking snapshots during the event

Featured Attack for Blissey During Pokémon Go February 2024 Community Day

Image via Niantic

If you evolve your Chansey during the Pokémon Go Community Day event or any time in the five hours afterward, you’ll get a Blissey that knows a special Charged Attack. This attack is called Wild Charge.

In trainer battles, Wild Charge has a power of 100 and will increase the user’s defense stat. In gyms and raids, Wild Charge has a power of 90.

Pokémon Go February 2024 Community Day Egg Bonuses

Happiny will have an increased chance of hatching from 2KM eggs obtained during the Community Day event. In addition, the chance to hatch a Shiny Happiny from your egg will be boosted.

Given the reduced hatching distance bonus, this is a great chance to snag a Shiny.

Pokémon Go February 2024 Community Day Field Research & Special Research

Image via Niantic

Chansey Community Day will feature themed Field Research tasks which grant rewards like encounters with Chansey, Stardust, Great Balls, and more.

Players can also opt-in to a Special Research Story during Chansey Community Day. Tickets for the Special Research Story are $1 USD or local equivalent. Trainers can gift tickets to friends of the Great Friendship level or higher.

Bonus Post-Community Day Raid Battles for Pokémon Go February 2024 Community Day

Following the three-hour Community Day event in Pokémon Go, players will be able to participate in special Four-Star Raid Battles featuring Chansey. These raids will begin at 5 PM on Saturday, February 4, and end at 10 PM local time.

If you win a Four-Star Chansey Raid, additional Chansey will spawn near that gym for the next half hour, including Shiny Chansey.

Pokémon Go February 2024 Community Day Event Bundles, Stickers, & PokéStop Showcases

Image via Niantic

In addition to all of the fun bonuses and chances to catch Chansey in Pokémon Go, trainers will also see a few other special Community Day perks.

The Web Store will feature an Ultra Community Day Bundle, which includes 120 Ultra Balls, 15 Silver Pinap Berries, six incubators, and one incense for $9.99 USD.

The In-Game Store will also feature two different Community Day Bundles. For 1,350 PokéCoins, trainers can purchase a bundle with 50 Ultra Balls, five super incubators, one Elite Charged TM, and five lucky eggs.

For 480 PokéCoins, players can buy a bundle with 30 Ultra Balls, one incense, three super incubators, and one lure module.

Pokémon Go players will also see Community Day-themed stickers in gifts and at PokéStops, as well as for sale in the in-game shop. PokéStops will also feature PokéStop Showcases.