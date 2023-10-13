Pokemon Go – All Evolution Buddy Tasks

In Pokemon Go, some members of your team require a bit of quality time before they’re ready to evolve to the next level. You can spot them by the “Adventure together to evolve” text that appears below the greyed-out evolve button. For these Pokemon, you’ll complete certain tasks with them set as your buddy, ranging from reaching a particular friendship level to catching a particular type of Pokemon.

It can be hard to keep track of which buddy Pokemon require which tasks, so we’ve created this handy guide to every critter in Pokemon Go that requires special buddy activities as part of their evolution process.

One quick note before we hop in: this guide is specifically for special/unique buddy tasks other than simply walking with your Pokemon. See our walking distance guide for the Pokemon that evolve after a stroll.

Eevee (To Sylveon)

Image via The Pokemon Company

With so many Eeveelutions to choose from, it can be hard to remember how to get each of its forms. Umbreon and Espeon have walking-related buddy tasks in Pokemon Go, making Sylveon the only evolution with a special buddy task to complete.

To evolve your Eevee into Sylveon, you need to put in some buddy time in the form of earning friendship hearts. Set Eevee as your buddy Pokemon, then earn 70 hearts. At this point, you’ll see the option to evolve that Eevee into a Sylveon using 25 candies.

Farfetch’d (Galarian)

Image via The Pokemon Company

Several of the Galarian forms of your favorite Pokemon have buddy task requirements for their evolutions, many of which are exclusive to the Galar region.

Galarian Farfetch’d wants to see your Pokeball tossing skills, so you’ll need to make it your buddy and show off 10 excellent throws. Once you do this, you’ll be able to evolve Galarian Farfetch’d into a Sirfetch’d for 50 candies. This evolved form of Farfetch’d can only come from a Galarian variant, so dust off your throwing arm if you want to get this entry in your Pokedex.

Pancham

Image via The Pokemon Company

To evolve Pancham in Pokemon Go, you’ll also need to complete a buddy task with this cutie.

Pancham’s buddy task is all about catching ’em all. To evolve Pancham into Pangoro, set it as your buddy and catch 32 dark-type Pokemon. At that point, you’ll see the evolve option become available and can level Pancham into Pangoro for 50 candies.

Slowpoke (Galarian)

Image via The Pokemon Company

You’ve got two options in Pokemon Go when you’re looking to evolve your Galarian Slowpoke, and both of them have special buddy tasks to complete. Each one involves catching a certain Pokemon type, differing depending on which evolutionary form you’re trying to acquire.

To evolve a Galarian Slowpoke into a Galarian Slowbro, you’ll need to make it your buddy and catch 30 poison-type Pokemon. Once you’ve checked that box, you can use 50 Slowpoke candies to evolve your Pokemon.

If you’re trying to evolve your Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking instead, you’ll want to buddy up and catch 30 psychic-type Pokemon.

Spritzee

Image via The Pokemon Company

The perfumed bird Pokemon Spritzee needs some buddy time before evolving into Aromatisse.

To evolve Spritzee in Pokemon Go, use an incense while this Pokemon is set as your buddy. Once the air is nicely scented, Spritzee will become Aromatisse for 50 candies.

Swirlix

Image via The Pokemon Company

Cute cotton-candy puffball Swirlix is another Pokemon who won’t evolve without a buddy task.

To level up to Slurpuff, make Swirlix your buddy Pokemon. Then, butter it up by feeding it 25 berries (the kind of berry doesn’t matter). Once it’s well fed, Swirlix will happily evolve for 50 candies.

Yamask (Galarian)

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Galarian version of Yamask has a different evolution than its standard counterpart, and you’ll need to do something special to achieve it in Pokemon Go.

Galarian Yamask will evolve only after you get out and participate in 10 raids while its set as your buddy Pokemon. Once you’ve completed the raids, you can evolve Galarian Yamask into Runerigus for 50 candies.

There are seven companions total you currently need to complete special buddy tasks to evolve in Pokemon Go, so be sure to partner up with them before you try to reach their next form. It is likely new entries will be added to this list as more debuts are made in the mobile game.