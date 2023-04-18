Pokémon Go: How to get a Shiny Flygon

Pokémon Go trainers are always looking for unique variants of their favorite Pokémon, and Shiny Pokémon are the rarest and most coveted catches. Because most second and third stage Pokemon can’t appear Shiny in Pokemon Go without evolution the April 18, 2023 Trapinch Spotlight Hour is the perfect way to get an alternately colored Flygon.

Related: How to complete Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Chasing Legends in Pokémon Go

When is the April Trapinch Spolight Hour?

Pokemon Go players can jump in on the Trapinch Spotlight Hour on April 18, 2023, from 6 PM to 7 PM local time.

The little ant Pokemon, which evolves into Vibrava and then Flygon, will have the ability to appear Shiny during Wild Encounters.

Can you Catch a Shiny Trapinch in Pokémon Go?

Image via The Pokémon Company

Catching a Shiny Trapinch in Pokémon Go is possible, but your best bet is during its community day or spotlight hour events. During Trapinch’s spotlight hour, trainers will see a significant increase in Trapinch spawns.

This gives you a higher chance of encountering a Shiny Trapinch than in regular gameplay. Plus, during the spotlight hour, you’ll earn double XP for evolves, making it a win-win situation for trainers looking to level up while hunting for shiny Pokémon.

Shiny Trapinch stands out with its unique teal color, making it easily distinguishable from its regular orange variant. However, like most Shiny Pokémon, the odds of encountering a Shiny Trapinch are rare, with an approximate rate of one in 500 encounters.

Best Moveset for Flygon in Pokémon Go

You can evolve your Trapinch into a Flygon, the fierce Dragon/Ground-type Pokemon in Pokemon Go. If you equip your Flygon with the best moveset, it can pack a punch in both PvE and PvP. While PvE battles may be more predictable, knowing what you’re up against in PvP is crucial, and Flygon’s diverse moveset gives it the flexibility to adapt to any situation.

For PvE battles, trainers can choose between two combos:

Mud Shot and Earth Power

Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw

These combinations maximize Flygon’s damage output and energy generation, making it a formidable attacker or defender. However, for the unpredictable world of PvP battles, Flygon needs to be versatile.

The recommended PvP moveset includes Dragon Claw, Mud Shot, and Earthquake. With its dual typing, this allows Flygon to cover a wide range of opponents, making it a strategic choice in battles where opponents could throw anything at you.