Pokémon Go: The best moveset for Tsareena

Tsareena can appear in Pokémon Go, and it’s a Pokémon you’ll want to add to your team. Not only do you want to evolve a Bounsweet into one to complete your Pokédex, but it’s a worthwhile addition to use in the Battle League and Raids.

However, to make sure you get the most out of this Pokémon, you’ll want to teach it the best moveset. It can learn a handful of moves, and you’ll want to make sure you select the most suitable ones. This guide covers the best moveset you can teach Tsareena in Pokémon Go.

Tsareena’s Best Moveset in Pokémon Go

Tsareena is a Grass-type species of Pokémon that you can acquire in Pokémon Go. It first made its debut during the Sustainability Week 2023 event. It will be weak against Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type attacks but resistant against Electric, Grass, Ground, and Water-type moves.

You’ll want to use this Pokémon in the Ultra or Master League, as it has a robust series of stats in Pokémon Go, giving it a maximum of 3,351 CP. It has a higher attack stat than its defense stat, but it has a reasonable amount of health to keep it alive during battle.

These are all the moves you can teach Tsareena in Pokémon Go.

All Tsareena Fast Moves in Pokémon Go

Charm (Fairy-type) – 15 damage and 2 energy per turn (5 damage per turn) – 3 turns

(Fairy-type) – 15 damage and 2 energy per turn (5 damage per turn) – 3 turns Magical Leaf (Grass-type) – 10 damage and 3.3 energy per turn (3.3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

(Grass-type) – 10 damage and 3.3 energy per turn (3.3 damage per turn) – 3 turns Razor Leaf (Grass-type) – 10 damage and 2 energy per turn (5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

When it comes to picking out Tsareena’s fast move, we’re going to recommend you go with Magical Leaf. Although it takes several turns to utilize, offers a decent amount of damage and provides the most energy for you to use during battle.

Energy is how you’ll be using Tsareena’s charged moves, and those do the most damage in a Pokémon Go battle. Unfortunately, Tsareena does not have any low-energy charged moves, so you need to gain as much energy as possible to defeat an opponent.

All Tsareena Charged Moves in Pokémon Go

Draining Kiss (Fairy-type) – 60 damage and 55 energy

(Fairy-type) – 60 damage and 55 energy Energy Ball (Grass-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower the opponent’s defense by one rank)

(Grass-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower the opponent’s defense by one rank) Grass Knot (Grass-type) – 90 damage and 50 energy

(Grass-type) – 90 damage and 50 energy Stomp (Normal-type) – 55 damage and 40 energy

Now, for Tsareena’s next set of moves in Pokémon Go, you can make two choices. Of the four options, we’re going to recommend you go with Grass Knot and Stomp. These two attacks are the ones that require the lowest amount of energy, and they do a decent amount of damage.

Stomp will be the better option to potentially bait out an enemy’s shield during a PvP battle. If your opponent doesn’t have any shields, then Grass Knot will be the better option, as it does a whopping 90 damage for only 50 energy.

When it comes down to it, the best moveset to teach Tsareena in Pokémon Go is the fast move Magical Leaf and the charged moves Grass Knot and Stomp.