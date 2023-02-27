Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes – All changes

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet received the long-awaited 1.2.0 update at the end of February, bringing some new features and prepping the games for the upcoming DLC as well. There have also been some appreciated changes to some gameplay elements, such as allowing for more customization of Pokémon from Boxes without needing to load them into your party first, and an impressive array of bug fixes across various segments of the game. Players should hopefully encounter fewer crashes and may even find the game running a bit more smoothly on the Switch. The full list of changes is below.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 1.2.0 Patch Notes – February 27

Newly added features

The Nintendo eShop page for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for the Pokémon Scarlet game or the Pokémon Violet game can now be accessed via the main menu.

Trainers can now enjoy Online Competitions and Friendly Competitions in the Battle Stadium, and entries are now open for an official Online Competition: Paldea Prologue.

Players can now connect their games to Pokémon GO.

Feature adjustments

Additional functionality has been added for Pokémon Boxes: From a Pokémon’s summary, players can now change Pokémon’s nicknames, markings, held items, and mark- or Ribbon-related titles, as well as reorder moves, have Pokémon remember or forget moves, and use TMs. Players can also now swap out held items by pressing the Y Button when in the Held Items view. Players are now able to select All Boxes while moving Pokémon or items in the Party and Boxes view and Held Items view. When in the Battle Team view, Pokémon in your Boxes that are assigned to a Battle Team will now have their icons displayed in a darker hue if those Pokémon are members of the Battle Team that is currently being displayed.

The News screen will be displayed when you connect to the internet from the main menu, just as it is when connecting to the internet from the Poké Portal.

Bug Fixes