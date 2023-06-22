Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Players Believe Monster Mountain in Trailer Is Legendary Location

At the recent Nintendo Direct that took place on June 21, Pokemon players got another look at the new DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, including glimpses of returning species from previous gens and new battle challenges. Additionally, new locations included in the DLC, and their respective Legendary Pokemon, were showcased for fans eager to jump into the next Paldean adventures.

With the new information from the trailer now available, players are trying to guess exactly where the new Legendary Pokemon will be – and several believe they may have narrowed in on a special location.

Players Spot Suspicious Location In Nintendo Direct Trailer

In the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet footage, players noticed a monster shaped mountain. The location includes protruding stone that looks like horns and water running down from a mouthlike outcropping mimicking a line of drool. Many are speculating this could be the origin of a the Legendary Pokemon shown for The Teal Mask DLC Expansion set to release sometime during the fall of 2023.

Others started comparing the strange Scarlet & Violet location with other iconic video game locations, including Bokoblin bases from the Legend of Zelda – though it definitely doesn’t imply any impending crossover. A handful of other players also commented how it looks like “the Beast from the Binding of Isaac.”

While there hasn’t been any public acknowledgement of the strange location planned for the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC, it is possible more information could become available as the DLC launch dates get closer. Hopefully, it will provide players with plenty of new exploration opportunities – and maybe even a new Legendary to catch.