Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Seven Star Tera Event: How to find Typhlosion Raids

For a limited time, Typhlosion will appear as a Tera Raid encounter in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Players eager to add this Pokémon to their collection will need to work alongside other trainers to take it down, and it won’t be easy.

Before you formulate a team to take down Typhlosion, the real trick is tracking down the correct Tera Raid dens containing this Pokémon. Again, it will only appear for a limited time, so you’ll need to act fast. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Typhlosion Raids in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

How to Locate Seven Star Raid Dens in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Image via the Pokémon Company

Similar to the previous event Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet, Typhlosion will only appear in Seven Star Raid Dens, which means you need to know to unlock them. These raids exclusively appear after you have completed the game, and worked your way through the Gyms for a second time, and finished the Academy Ace Tournament.

After completing the Tournament, Professor Jacq will reach out to you to track down FIve Star Tera Raids. First, you will need to complete a handful of them, and then you can access Six Star and Seven Star Tear Raid encounters, gaining access to Typhlosion. The Seven Star Tera Raids are easy to find as they should be the dark crystal mounds jetting out of the ground.

For this event, Typhlosion will only appear from April 14, 2023, to April 16, 2023, and then April 21, 2023, to April 23, 2023, giving you a limited time to track it down on the map.

How to get a shiny Typhlosion in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Like the previous exclusive event Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet, there is no chance of players catching a shiny Typhlosion during this event. It does not appear for this event, and you can only catch one Typhlosion after defeating it in battle. However, the shiny is not out of your grasp.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best way to acquire a shiny Typhlosion is to have it breed with a Ditto. You need only to have your Ditto and the Typhlosion in your party, and have a picnic with these two while also making sure to eat an Egg Power Sandwich that boosts your shiny chances, along with acquiring the Shiny Charm after collecting every Pokémon featured in Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea Pokédex.

The breeding process will take some time, but it’s the only method to acquire a shiny Typhlosion in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet outside of trading for one.