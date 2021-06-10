Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – How to get the Lombax and Chill trophy

The lombax and chill trophy is a cheeky reference related to Netflix, but the version in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is much tamer than the real thing. It’s a quick and easy location to access in Sargasso, and you can find it early on in the game.

Where is the TV?

In order to unlock the Lombax and Chill trophy, you need to find an old-school television in the western area of Sargasso. Follow these instructions to get to the television and an unlockable called a craiggerbear:

Screenshot by Gamepur

From your ship, turn left from where Mrs. Zurkon’s shop is.

Next, keep going forward until you reach the broken bridge on the right of a warp portal.

Zoom with either a speetle or your hover boots to get to the other side.

Go immediately right after hitting land. You should see a swingshot ahead.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump across to the next platform with the swingshot.

Walk up the right path and do some basic platforming along the way.

Now, you should see a set of mechanical doors. On the left, use your wrench on the mechanism to open them up.

Run forward and you should see a static TV screen. Turn it on by pressing the triangle button.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ding! Trophy!

While you’re there, pick up the stuffed animal craiggerbear on the purple couch to the left of the TV.

We think the TV you’re turning on belongs to Rivet as we see a bunch of mechanisms she’s created in her room. We also see a selfie with her friends beside her bed. It seems like she’s very much into her gardening.