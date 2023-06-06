Red Dead Redemption 2: All Cooking Recipes Guide | Ingredients Source, And Benefits

Red Dead Redemption 2 has many different recipes for cooking players can toss together using the ingredients scrounged up around the open-world map. Preparing meals is beneficial in many ways, as they improve different cores. This guide will go over all the different cooking recipes, ingredients, and benefits of each meal.

How To Cook In RDR2

When cooking in Red Dead Redemption 2, players will want to start by finding a campfire. After standing by one, open the menu and follow the directions on the screen according to the console the game is being played on to use it. Players can also place a campfire by bringing up the radial menu and flipping over to the swap items tab. Now hold down to highlight the campfire and place it somewhere outside the towns.

All Recipes & Their Benefits In Red Dead Redemption 2

Many of the recipes in Red Dead Redemption 2 require meat, which can be obtained by hunting different animals. The meat and herbs used to prepare meals will determine which cores are improved upon eating them.

There are many different ingredients that players can use to make some pretty good meals, some even being called unique names like gritty fish and creeping thyme. Below is a complete list of all the recipes available in the game and each of their benefits.

Coffee

Ingredients: Ground Coffee X1 (Brewed).

Benefit: Moderately restores Stamina Core and Dead Eye Core.

Gritty Fish

Ingredients: Gritty Fish Meat X1.

Ingredients Source: Bluegill, Bullhead Catfish, Channel Catfish, Longnose Gar.

Benefits: Slightly Restores All Cores.

Minty Big Game

Ingredients: Big Game Meat X1, Wild Mint X1.

Benefits: Fully restores all cores and yields a Gold Health Core for a day.

Minty Crustacean

Ingredients: Crustacean Meat X1, Wild Mint X1.

Benefits: Greatly restore Health Core, moderately restores Stamina Core a Dead Eye Core.

Minty Exotic Bird

Ingredients: Exotic Bird Meat X1, Wild Mint X1.

Benefits: Fully restores Health Core, greatly restore Stamina Core and Dead Eye Core.

Minty Flaky Fish

Ingredients: Flaky Fish Meat X1, Wild Mint X1.

Benefit: Greatly restores Health Core, moderately restores Stamina Core and Dead Eye Core.

Minty Game

Ingredients: Game Meat X1, Wild Mind X1.

Benefit: Fully restores Health Core. Greatly restores Stamina Core and Dead Eye Core.

Minty Mutton

Ingredients: Gristly Mutton x1, Wild Mint x1.

Benefit: Greatly restores Health Core, moderately restores Stamina Core and Dead Eye Core.

Minty Plump Bird

Ingredients: Plump Bird Meat x1, Wild Mint x1.

Benefit: Greatly restores Health Core, moderately restores Stamina Core and Dead Eye Core.

Minty Pork

Ingredients: Tender Pork Loin x1, Wild Mint x1.

Benefits: Fully restores Health Core, greatly restores Stamina Core and Dead Eye Core.

Minty Prime Beef

Ingredients: Prime Beef Joint x1, Wild Mint x1.

Benefit: Fully restores Health Core, greatly restores Stamina Core and Dead Eye Core.

Minty Succulent Fish

Ingredients: Succulent Fish x1, Wild Mint x1.

Benefit: Fully restores Health Core, greatly restores Stamina Core and Dead Eye Core.

Minty Venison

Ingredients: Mature Venison Meat x1, Wild Mint x1.

Benefit: Fully restores Health Core, greatly restores Stamina Core and Dead Eye Core.

Oregano Big Game

Ingredients: Big Game Meat x1, Oregano x1.

Benefit: Fully restores all Cores and yields a Gold Stamina Core for a day.

Oregano Crustacean

Ingredients: Crustacean Meat x1, Oregano x1.

Benefit: Greatly restores Stamina Core, moderately restores Health Core and Dead Eye Core.

Oregano Exotic Bird

Ingredients: Exotic Bird Meat x1, Oregano x1.

Benefit: Fully restores Stamina Core, greatly restores Health Core and Dead Eye Core.

Oregano Flaky Fish

Ingredients: Flaky Fish Meat x1, Oregano x1.

Benefit: Greatly restores Stamina Core, moderately restores Health Core and Dead Eye Core.

Oregano Game

Ingredients: Game Meat x1, Oregano x1.

Benefit: Fully restores Stamina Core, greatly restores Health Core and Dead Eye Core.

Oregano Mutton

Ingredients: Gristly Mutton x1, Oregano x1.

Benefit: Greatly restores Stamina Core, moderately restores Health Core and Dead Eye Core.

Oregano Plump Bird

Ingredients: Plump Bird Meat x1, Oregano x1.

Benefit: Greatly restores Stamina Core, moderately restores Health Core and Dead Eye Core.

Oregano Pork

Ingredients: Tender Pork Loin x1, Oregano x1.

Benefit: Fully restores Stamina Core, greatly restores Health Core and Dead Eye Core.

Oregano Prime Beef

Ingredients: Prime Beef Joint x1, Oregano x1.

Benefit: Fully restores Stamina Core, greatly restores Health Core and Dead Eye Core.

Oregano Succulent Fish

Ingredients: Succulent Fish x1, Oregano x1.

Benefit: Fully restores Stamina Core, greatly restores Health Core and Dead Eye Core.

Oregano Venison

Ingredients: Mature Venison Meat x1, Oregano x1.

Benefit: Fully restores Stamina Core, greatly restores Health Core and Dead Eye Core.

Plain Big Game Meat

Ingredients: Big Game Meat x1.

Ingredients Source: Alligator, Bear, Cougar, Panther, Wolf.

Benefit: Fully restores all Cores.

Plain Crustacean

Ingredients: Crustacean Meat x1.

Ingredients Source: Crab.

Benefit: Moderately restores all Cores.

Plain Exotic Bird

Ingredients: Exotic Bird Meat x1.

Ingredients Source: Parakeet, Parrot, Pelican.

Benefit: Greatly restores all Cores.

Plain Flaky Fish

Ingredients: Flaky Fish Meat x1.

Ingredients Source: Redfin Pickerel, Perch, Chain Pickerel, Rock Bass, Muskie, Lake Sturgeon, Northern Pike, Largemouth Bass, Smallmouth Bass.

Benefit: Moderately restores all Cores.

Plain Game

Ingredients: Game Meat x1.

Ingredients Source: Duck, Pheasant, Rabbit.

Benefit: Greatly restores all Cores.

Plain Game Bird

Ingredients: Gamey Bird Meat x1

Ingredients Source: Booby, Blue Jay, Cardinal, Condor, Cormorant, Crow, Eagle, Egret, Gull, Hawk, Heron, Loon, Oriole, Owl, Pigeon, Quail, Raven, Robin, Spoonbill, Songbird, Sparrow, Vulture, Crane, Woodpecker, Waxwing.

Benefit: Slightly restores all Cores.

Plain Herptile

Ingredients: Herptile Meat x1.

Ingredients Source: Bullfrog, Gila Monster, Iguana, Toad, Turtle.

Benefit: Slightly restores all Cores.

Plain Mutton

Ingredients: Gristly Mutton x1.

Ingredients Source: Goat, Ram, Sheep.

Benefit: Moderately restores all Cores.

Plain Plump Bird

Ingredients: Plump Bird Meat x1.

Ingredients Source: Chicken, Goose, Turkey, Rooster.

Benefit: Moderately restores all Cores.

Plain Pork

Ingredients: Tender Pork Loin x1.

Ingredients Source: Boar, Peccary, Pig.

Benefit: Greatly restores all Cores.

Plain Prime Beef

Ingredients: Prime Beef Joint x1.

Ingredients Source: Bison, Bull, Cow, Oxen.

Benefit: Greatly restores all Cores.

Plain Stringy Meat

Ingredients: Stringy Meat x1.

Benefit: Slightly restores all Cores.

Plain Succulent Fish

Ingredients: Succulent Fish Meat x1.

Ingredients Source: Sockeye Salmon, Steelhead Trout.

Benefit: Greatly restores all Cores.

Plain Venison

Ingredients: Mature Venison Meat x1.

Ingredients Source: Buck, Deer, Elk, Moose, Pronghorn.

Benefit: Greatly restores all Cores.

Thyme Big Game

Ingredients: Big Game Meat x1, Creeping Thyme x1.

Benefit: Fully restores all Cores and yields a Gold Dead Eye Core for a day.

Thyme Crustacean

Ingredients: Crustacean Meat x1, Creeping Thyme x1.

Benefit: Greatly restores Dead Eye Core, moderately restores Health Core and Stamina Core.

Thyme Exotic Bird

Ingredients: Exotic Bird Meat x1, Creeping Thyme x1.

Benefit: Fully restores Dead Eye Core, greatly restores Health Core and Stamina Core.

Thyme Flaky Fish

Ingredients: Flaky Fish x1, Creeping Thyme x1.

Benefit: Greatly restores Dead Eye Core, moderately restores Health Core and Stamina Core.

Thyme Game

Ingredients: Game Meat x1, Creeping Thyme x1.

Benefit: Fully restores Dead Eye Core, greatly restores Health Core and Stamina Core.

Thyme Mutton

Ingredients: Gristly Mutton x1, Creeping Thyme x1.

Benefit: Greatly restores Dead Eye Core, moderately restores Health Core and Stamina Core.

Thyme Plump Bird

Ingredients: Plump Bird Meat x1, Creeping Thyme x1.

Benefit: Greatly restores Dead Eye Core, moderately restores Health Core and Stamina Core.

Thyme Pork

Ingredients: Tender Pork Loin x1, Creeping Thyme x1.

Benefit: Fully restores Dead Eye Core, greatly restores Health Core and Stamina Core.

Thyme Prime Beef

Ingredients: Prime Beef Joint x1, Creeping Thyme x1.

Benefit: Fully restores Dead Eye Core, greatly restores Health Core and Stamina Core.

Thyme Succulent Fish

Ingredients: Succulent Fish x1, Creeping Thyme x1.

Benefit: Fully restores Dead Eye Core, greatly restores Health Core and Stamina Core.

Thyme Venison

Ingredients: Mature Venison Meat x1, Creeping Thyme x1.

Benefit: Fully restores Dead Eye Core, greatly restores Health Core and Stamina Core.

These are all the recipes that players can make in Red Dead Redemption 2 and how they will benefit them. Check out our Red Dead Redemption 2 Wiki – it carries all story mission walkthroughs, some interesting how-to guides like access map quickly, tips and tricks, and many other helpful mechanics.