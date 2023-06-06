Red Dead Redemption 2: All Cooking Recipes Guide | Ingredients Source, And Benefits
Red Dead Redemption 2 players will often find themselves standing over a fire, and there are plenty of recipes for cooking up a hearty meal.
Red Dead Redemption 2 has many different recipes for cooking players can toss together using the ingredients scrounged up around the open-world map. Preparing meals is beneficial in many ways, as they improve different cores. This guide will go over all the different cooking recipes, ingredients, and benefits of each meal.
How To Cook In RDR2
When cooking in Red Dead Redemption 2, players will want to start by finding a campfire. After standing by one, open the menu and follow the directions on the screen according to the console the game is being played on to use it. Players can also place a campfire by bringing up the radial menu and flipping over to the swap items tab. Now hold down to highlight the campfire and place it somewhere outside the towns.
All Recipes & Their Benefits In Red Dead Redemption 2
Many of the recipes in Red Dead Redemption 2 require meat, which can be obtained by hunting different animals. The meat and herbs used to prepare meals will determine which cores are improved upon eating them.
There are many different ingredients that players can use to make some pretty good meals, some even being called unique names like gritty fish and creeping thyme. Below is a complete list of all the recipes available in the game and each of their benefits.
Coffee
- Ingredients: Ground Coffee X1 (Brewed).
- Benefit: Moderately restores Stamina Core and Dead Eye Core.
Gritty Fish
- Ingredients: Gritty Fish Meat X1.
- Ingredients Source: Bluegill, Bullhead Catfish, Channel Catfish, Longnose Gar.
- Benefits: Slightly Restores All Cores.
Minty Big Game
- Ingredients: Big Game Meat X1, Wild Mint X1.
- Benefits: Fully restores all cores and yields a Gold Health Core for a day.
Minty Crustacean
- Ingredients: Crustacean Meat X1, Wild Mint X1.
- Benefits: Greatly restore Health Core, moderately restores Stamina Core a Dead Eye Core.
Minty Exotic Bird
- Ingredients: Exotic Bird Meat X1, Wild Mint X1.
- Benefits: Fully restores Health Core, greatly restore Stamina Core and Dead Eye Core.
Minty Flaky Fish
- Ingredients: Flaky Fish Meat X1, Wild Mint X1.
- Benefit: Greatly restores Health Core, moderately restores Stamina Core and Dead Eye Core.
Minty Game
- Ingredients: Game Meat X1, Wild Mind X1.
- Benefit: Fully restores Health Core. Greatly restores Stamina Core and Dead Eye Core.
Minty Mutton
- Ingredients: Gristly Mutton x1, Wild Mint x1.
- Benefit: Greatly restores Health Core, moderately restores Stamina Core and Dead Eye Core.
Minty Plump Bird
- Ingredients: Plump Bird Meat x1, Wild Mint x1.
- Benefit: Greatly restores Health Core, moderately restores Stamina Core and Dead Eye Core.
Minty Pork
- Ingredients: Tender Pork Loin x1, Wild Mint x1.
- Benefits: Fully restores Health Core, greatly restores Stamina Core and Dead Eye Core.
Minty Prime Beef
- Ingredients: Prime Beef Joint x1, Wild Mint x1.
- Benefit: Fully restores Health Core, greatly restores Stamina Core and Dead Eye Core.
Minty Succulent Fish
- Ingredients: Succulent Fish x1, Wild Mint x1.
- Benefit: Fully restores Health Core, greatly restores Stamina Core and Dead Eye Core.
Minty Venison
- Ingredients: Mature Venison Meat x1, Wild Mint x1.
- Benefit: Fully restores Health Core, greatly restores Stamina Core and Dead Eye Core.
Oregano Big Game
- Ingredients: Big Game Meat x1, Oregano x1.
- Benefit: Fully restores all Cores and yields a Gold Stamina Core for a day.
Oregano Crustacean
- Ingredients: Crustacean Meat x1, Oregano x1.
- Benefit: Greatly restores Stamina Core, moderately restores Health Core and Dead Eye Core.
Oregano Exotic Bird
- Ingredients: Exotic Bird Meat x1, Oregano x1.
- Benefit: Fully restores Stamina Core, greatly restores Health Core and Dead Eye Core.
Oregano Flaky Fish
- Ingredients: Flaky Fish Meat x1, Oregano x1.
- Benefit: Greatly restores Stamina Core, moderately restores Health Core and Dead Eye Core.
Oregano Game
- Ingredients: Game Meat x1, Oregano x1.
- Benefit: Fully restores Stamina Core, greatly restores Health Core and Dead Eye Core.
Oregano Mutton
- Ingredients: Gristly Mutton x1, Oregano x1.
- Benefit: Greatly restores Stamina Core, moderately restores Health Core and Dead Eye Core.
Oregano Plump Bird
- Ingredients: Plump Bird Meat x1, Oregano x1.
- Benefit: Greatly restores Stamina Core, moderately restores Health Core and Dead Eye Core.
Oregano Pork
- Ingredients: Tender Pork Loin x1, Oregano x1.
- Benefit: Fully restores Stamina Core, greatly restores Health Core and Dead Eye Core.
Oregano Prime Beef
- Ingredients: Prime Beef Joint x1, Oregano x1.
- Benefit: Fully restores Stamina Core, greatly restores Health Core and Dead Eye Core.
Oregano Succulent Fish
- Ingredients: Succulent Fish x1, Oregano x1.
- Benefit: Fully restores Stamina Core, greatly restores Health Core and Dead Eye Core.
Oregano Venison
- Ingredients: Mature Venison Meat x1, Oregano x1.
- Benefit: Fully restores Stamina Core, greatly restores Health Core and Dead Eye Core.
Plain Big Game Meat
- Ingredients: Big Game Meat x1.
- Ingredients Source: Alligator, Bear, Cougar, Panther, Wolf.
- Benefit: Fully restores all Cores.
Plain Crustacean
- Ingredients: Crustacean Meat x1.
- Ingredients Source: Crab.
- Benefit: Moderately restores all Cores.
Plain Exotic Bird
- Ingredients: Exotic Bird Meat x1.
- Ingredients Source: Parakeet, Parrot, Pelican.
- Benefit: Greatly restores all Cores.
Plain Flaky Fish
- Ingredients: Flaky Fish Meat x1.
- Ingredients Source: Redfin Pickerel, Perch, Chain Pickerel, Rock Bass, Muskie, Lake Sturgeon, Northern Pike, Largemouth Bass, Smallmouth Bass.
- Benefit: Moderately restores all Cores.
Plain Game
- Ingredients: Game Meat x1.
- Ingredients Source: Duck, Pheasant, Rabbit.
- Benefit: Greatly restores all Cores.
Plain Game Bird
- Ingredients: Gamey Bird Meat x1
- Ingredients Source: Booby, Blue Jay, Cardinal, Condor, Cormorant, Crow, Eagle, Egret, Gull, Hawk, Heron, Loon, Oriole, Owl, Pigeon, Quail, Raven, Robin, Spoonbill, Songbird, Sparrow, Vulture, Crane, Woodpecker, Waxwing.
- Benefit: Slightly restores all Cores.
Plain Herptile
- Ingredients: Herptile Meat x1.
- Ingredients Source: Bullfrog, Gila Monster, Iguana, Toad, Turtle.
- Benefit: Slightly restores all Cores.
Plain Mutton
- Ingredients: Gristly Mutton x1.
- Ingredients Source: Goat, Ram, Sheep.
- Benefit: Moderately restores all Cores.
Plain Plump Bird
- Ingredients: Plump Bird Meat x1.
- Ingredients Source: Chicken, Goose, Turkey, Rooster.
- Benefit: Moderately restores all Cores.
Plain Pork
- Ingredients: Tender Pork Loin x1.
- Ingredients Source: Boar, Peccary, Pig.
- Benefit: Greatly restores all Cores.
Plain Prime Beef
- Ingredients: Prime Beef Joint x1.
- Ingredients Source: Bison, Bull, Cow, Oxen.
- Benefit: Greatly restores all Cores.
Plain Stringy Meat
- Ingredients: Stringy Meat x1.
- Benefit: Slightly restores all Cores.
Plain Succulent Fish
- Ingredients: Succulent Fish Meat x1.
- Ingredients Source: Sockeye Salmon, Steelhead Trout.
- Benefit: Greatly restores all Cores.
Plain Venison
- Ingredients: Mature Venison Meat x1.
- Ingredients Source: Buck, Deer, Elk, Moose, Pronghorn.
- Benefit: Greatly restores all Cores.
Thyme Big Game
- Ingredients: Big Game Meat x1, Creeping Thyme x1.
- Benefit: Fully restores all Cores and yields a Gold Dead Eye Core for a day.
Thyme Crustacean
- Ingredients: Crustacean Meat x1, Creeping Thyme x1.
- Benefit: Greatly restores Dead Eye Core, moderately restores Health Core and Stamina Core.
Thyme Exotic Bird
- Ingredients: Exotic Bird Meat x1, Creeping Thyme x1.
- Benefit: Fully restores Dead Eye Core, greatly restores Health Core and Stamina Core.
Thyme Flaky Fish
- Ingredients: Flaky Fish x1, Creeping Thyme x1.
- Benefit: Greatly restores Dead Eye Core, moderately restores Health Core and Stamina Core.
Thyme Game
- Ingredients: Game Meat x1, Creeping Thyme x1.
- Benefit: Fully restores Dead Eye Core, greatly restores Health Core and Stamina Core.
Thyme Mutton
- Ingredients: Gristly Mutton x1, Creeping Thyme x1.
- Benefit: Greatly restores Dead Eye Core, moderately restores Health Core and Stamina Core.
Thyme Plump Bird
- Ingredients: Plump Bird Meat x1, Creeping Thyme x1.
- Benefit: Greatly restores Dead Eye Core, moderately restores Health Core and Stamina Core.
Thyme Pork
- Ingredients: Tender Pork Loin x1, Creeping Thyme x1.
- Benefit: Fully restores Dead Eye Core, greatly restores Health Core and Stamina Core.
Thyme Prime Beef
- Ingredients: Prime Beef Joint x1, Creeping Thyme x1.
- Benefit: Fully restores Dead Eye Core, greatly restores Health Core and Stamina Core.
Thyme Succulent Fish
- Ingredients: Succulent Fish x1, Creeping Thyme x1.
- Benefit: Fully restores Dead Eye Core, greatly restores Health Core and Stamina Core.
Thyme Venison
- Ingredients: Mature Venison Meat x1, Creeping Thyme x1.
- Benefit: Fully restores Dead Eye Core, greatly restores Health Core and Stamina Core.
These are all the recipes that players can make in Red Dead Redemption 2 and how they will benefit them. Check out our Red Dead Redemption 2 Wiki – it carries all story mission walkthroughs, some interesting how-to guides like access map quickly, tips and tricks, and many other helpful mechanics.