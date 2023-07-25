Remnant 2: How to Find & Use The Dreamcatcher

You’ll find several diverse weapons and items as you explore Remnant 2 that you can use in combat and with the environment and special NPCs to unlock exclusive items. One of the more exotic items you’ll want to find is the Dreamcatcher, a melee weapon.

The Dreamcatcher requires several steps for you to complete to find it, and when you do, it’ll be a reliable weapon to use in combat. Outside of combat, it has a special use that you can use to extract dreams from specific NPCs and use those items elsewhere. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Dreamcatcher and how to use it in Remnant 2.

Where to Find The Dreamcatcher Melee Weapon in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get the Dreamcatcher by placing a key item called the Nightweaver’s Stone Doll into the Nightweaver’s Web. This takes place in The Tormented Asylum, an area in Remnant 2 that takes a good amount of preparation to reach. The first thing you have to do is find the Asylum, a location you can find while exploring the city portion of Losomn. You can only find it if you have the Nightweaver as your primary target.

I found the Asylum by searching Morrow Parish and reaching the Morrow Sanatorium. I had to do this by fighting through Morror Parish, the Great Sewers, and then entering the Sanatorium district. This might not be the same route for every player in Remnant 2, but the overall framework should be the same.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After reaching the Asylum, head down to the basement and speak with the head doctor. They’ll be trapped behind a door, and they’re going to ask for you to track down the Stone-Carved Dolls, quest items that you can find throughout the Asylum, and then bring them back to the head doctor in Remnant 2. Along the way, you’ll find an Asylum Door Key on the top floor, and you can bring this back to the doctor to unlock the door, revealing they were never there, and finding the Nightweaver’s Carved Statue inside.

The Nightweavers’ Carved Statue is crucial to finding the Dreamcatcher in Remnant 2, but you need to go through a few more steps. On the top floor of the Asylum should be a door that you can unlock that will bring you to Nimue’s Retreat, and you can speak with her to learn about the Nightweaver. She offers to take you to a location that will put you into the creature’s hunting grounds, and you’ll need to follow the pathway until you reach the next area, where you’ll find a boss and then encounter the Nightweaver, which drops the Soulkey Tribute. Take it back to the Asylum and use it on the portal in the basement.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This teleports you to the bottom floor, where you can use the Nightweaver’s Carved Statue on the Nightweaver’s Web and exchange it for the Dreamcatcher in Remnant 2.

How to Use The Dreamcatcher in Remnant 2

Now that you have the Dreamcatcher, this is a rare item that you can use in several places in Remnant 2. If you catch Nimue dreaming, use it on her to obtain Nimue’s Dream. You can also use it on The Huntress while she’s sleeping, and you can get Briella’s Reverie. Finally, you can take it with you when you arrive on Root Earth and use it in the Corrupted Harbor when you see the blue particle effects, eventually unlocking the Invader Archetype.