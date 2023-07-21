Remnant 2: All Weapon Mods, Their Effects, & Materials Needed
Weapon Mods give players more destructive options when fighting enemies in Remnant 2. This guide will detail every Weapon Mod you can find.
Remnant 2 offers players tons of ways to create their own builds to tackle the game’s various enemies and bosses, including a variety of Weapon Mods. These items can give players new powers that they attach to their weapons, providing more damage, extra effects, crowd control, and many more gameplay options, and players can find and craft them as they progress through the game.
This guide will detail what weapon mods are, their various effects, and what materials you will need to craft them.
** Given the random nature of Remnant 2, locations and items may not be in the same areas we have listed, and as such may require you to explore the world further. We will continue to update this guide as new info becomes available**
What are Weapon Mods in Remnant 2
Weapon Mods are additional abilities you slot into your weapons that provide new skills for you to use in combat. These will give players more options when facing enemies and help them refine their builds further and tailor themselves to different situations or boss encounters.
These can include damage over time effects like adding fire to your weapons, generating a shield around you, and applying crowd control to get the upper hand over enemies. Each has its uses and can be utilized in various combinations for different playstyles, builds, and effects the player wants to use.
As far as we know, all normal mods are crafted by Ava at Ward 13 with the required materials, with unique mods being the exception, as these are tied to specific weapons and cannot be removed.
All Weapon Mods in Remnant 2
Below we have listed all the weapon mods you can find in Remnant 2, with details on their effects and what is required to make them.
|Weapon Mod
|Name
|Description
|Materials Required
|Hot Shot
|Imbues ammunition with fire and increases ranged damage by 15% for 20 seconds. Shots also apply burning, dealing 200 fire damage over 10 seconds.
Mod Power requirement: 1,250
|1 x Root Ganglia
or
1.500 Scrap
|Scrap Shot
|Fires a caltrops grenade that explodes to cover an area of 6 meters. Caltrops deal 20 damage per second and apply slow to enemies that walk over them. Lasts 10 seconds.
Mod Power requirement: 750
|1 x Root Ganglia
or
1.500 Scrap
|Concussive Shot
|Fires a focused blast of air through all targets within 8 meters, dealing 155 damage and 4x impact
Mod Power requirement: 450
|1 x Root Ganglia
or
1.500 Scrap
|Healing Shot
|Launches a payload that explodes on contact with allies, healing 35% of their max health. When no ally is struck, payload lays dormant until an ally gets close. Dormant payload lasts 30 seconds, slowly losing healing potency over time.
Mod Power requirement: 600
|1 x Root Ganglia
or
1.500 Scrap
|Voltaic Rondure
|Launches a slow-moving orb that pulses every 0,5 seconds, striking enemies within 3m for 28 shock damage and applying overloaded for 15 seconds. The orb lasts 20 seconds.
The orb can be overcharged by striking it with additional damage.
Mod Power requirement: 850
|1 x Bone Sap
5 x Lumenite Crystals
650 x Scrap
|Blood Draw
|Shoots out razor-sharp Chain Shards which impale up to 5 targets within 15m, dealing 14 damage.
On hit, chains are pulled towards the caster, dealing 350 damage split equally among enemies and applying 385 bleeding damage over 15 seconds.
Mod Power requirement: 450
|1 x Bloody Steel Splinter
5 x Lumenite Crystals
650 x Scrap
|Astral Burst
|Fires a short range burst of 7 star fragments which deal 35 damage each. Fragments bounce off walls up to 3 times, dealing 355 additional damage per bounce. Weakspot hits deal reduced damage.
Mod Power requirement: 450
|1 x Faith Seed
5 x Lumenite Crystals
650 x Scrap
|Tremor
|Fires a projectile that cracks the ground and spawns shockwaves that deal 75 damage within 9 meters for 6 seconds. Shockwaves inflict 3x impact.
Mod Power requirement: 900
|1 x Cordyceps Gland
5 x Lumenite Crystals
650 x Scrap
|Soulbinder
|Fires a projectile that attaches to the enemy dealing 40 damage. Enemies within 7 meters become bound to the primary target after impact and share 60% of damage dealt to them. Lasts 15 seconds.
Mod Power requirement: 650
|1 x Heart Seed
5 x Lumenite Crystals
650 x Scrap
|Rotted Arrow
|Fires a rotten arrow that deal 19.8 damage and detonates for another 60 damage within 4 meters. A deadly gas cloud is left behind
Mod Power requirement: 400
|1 x Soul Sliver
5 x Lumenite Crystals
650 x Scrap