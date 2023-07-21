Remnant 2: All Weapon Mods, Their Effects, & Materials Needed

Remnant 2 offers players tons of ways to create their own builds to tackle the game’s various enemies and bosses, including a variety of Weapon Mods. These items can give players new powers that they attach to their weapons, providing more damage, extra effects, crowd control, and many more gameplay options, and players can find and craft them as they progress through the game.

This guide will detail what weapon mods are, their various effects, and what materials you will need to craft them.

** Given the random nature of Remnant 2, locations and items may not be in the same areas we have listed, and as such may require you to explore the world further. We will continue to update this guide as new info becomes available**

What are Weapon Mods in Remnant 2

Weapon Mods are additional abilities you slot into your weapons that provide new skills for you to use in combat. These will give players more options when facing enemies and help them refine their builds further and tailor themselves to different situations or boss encounters.

These can include damage over time effects like adding fire to your weapons, generating a shield around you, and applying crowd control to get the upper hand over enemies. Each has its uses and can be utilized in various combinations for different playstyles, builds, and effects the player wants to use.

As far as we know, all normal mods are crafted by Ava at Ward 13 with the required materials, with unique mods being the exception, as these are tied to specific weapons and cannot be removed.

All Weapon Mods in Remnant 2

Below we have listed all the weapon mods you can find in Remnant 2, with details on their effects and what is required to make them.