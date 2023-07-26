Remnant 2: How to Get The Crescent Moon Bow From Nimue

You can find several weapons while exploring Remnant 2, and one of the more unique ones is the Crescent Moon Bow. The way you acquire this weapon is from Nimue, but it’s not in a traditional way that you’d expect to unlock it.

Rather than completing a quest or giving Nimue materials to craft it for you, you’ll have to steal it by sneaking up on Nimue during a particular time. It would be best if you also had the Dreamcatcher weapon. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Crescent Moon Bow from Nimue in Remnant 2.

All Steps to Unlocking Crescent Moon Bow from Nimue in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before we work on unlocking the Crescent Moon Bow in Remnant 2, a critical component of this process is finding the Dreamcatcher. It’s a melee weapon you can unlock through several steps.

First, you’ll need to make your way to the Asylum in Losomn, find the head doctor in the basement, and then give them the Stone-Carved Dolls from within the Asylum. After you’ve done this and unlocked them, you’ll get the Nightweaver’s Doll, and now go to the top floor to find Nimue’s hideout, where you’ll be asked to go hunting for the Nightweaver, the primary boss for this world in Remnant 2.

You’ll need to confront the Nightweaver in their realm, and when you arrive, there’s a location called the Weaver’s Web, where you can place the Nightweaver’s Doll. This will give you the Dreamcatcher, and you’ll have the primary tool to extract the Crescent Moon Bow.

The next step is to return to Nimue’s Retreat and attempt to catch her sleeping. This might take several attempts in your Remnant 2 playthrough. When you catch her sleeping, crouch down and sneak up on her, and make sure to have the Dreamcatcher attached. You can then click as if you were to use the melee weapon against Nimue while standing next to her glowing arm, and you’ll receive a consumable called Nimue’s Dream.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can use Nimue’s Dream anytime, which will take you to the Retreat’s Horizon in Remnant 2. You’ll enter a dream-like world where you can run forward, and it’ll feel like you’re not moving. Continue running until you reach the end, and you’ll find an item called Anamy’s Echo, and you can bring this back to Ward 13 to craft the Crescent Moon Bow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Find Nimue Sleeping in Remnant 2

A tricky part of unlocking this weapon is finding Nimue sleeping. During my Remnant 2 playthrough, I had to constantly drop in and out of Nimue’s Retreat and return to Ward 13. This was essentially resetting this location every time I left, and it took me about four attempts before Nimue was sleeping. Every time before this, she was standing upright, ready to answer questions or craft any materials I needed from her.