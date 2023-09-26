Remnant 2: How Many Bosses Are There? Answered
Discover Remnant 2’s bosses and their locations in this comprehensive guide. Prepare for epic battles!
Remnant 2 is a blast to play, thanks to its addicting loot and excellent build customization. It’s easy to get lost while gunning down several enemies, as the game encourages you to shoot and slice through enemies. What’s challenging to slice through are the bosses themselves, who are lurking behind several corners in-game. The age-old question of “if there are any hard enemies” is definitely a yes in this game, so let’s check out the who and where for these bosses.
All Remnant 2 World Bosses & Locations
World bosses are a special type of boss found in Remnant II. These are the only bosses that aren’t randomized. However, Regular bosses are random and generally found in certain locations. Aberrations are considered mini-bosses and are noticeable due to their red glow. Each location in Remnant II has a unique roster of bosses available:
|Boss Type
|Name
|World
|Location
|World Boss
|Faerin
|Losomn
|Malefic Gallery
|World Boss
|Faelin
|Losomn
|Beatific Gallery
|World Boss
|The Nightweaver
|Losomn
|The Tormented Asylum
|Boss
|Gwendil: The Unburnt
|Losomn
|At the end of Cotton’s Kiln
|Boss
|The Council
|Losomn
|Council Chamber
|Boss
|Bloat king
|Losomn
|The Great Sewers
|Boss
|Magister Dullan
|Losomn
|Shattered Gallery
|Boss
|The Huntress
|Losomn
|Brocwithe Quarter
Forsaken Quarter
Ironborough
|Boss
|The Red Prince
|Losomn
|Gilded Chambers
|Aberrations
|Grime Crawler
|Losomn
|Butcher’s Quarter
Cotton’s Kiln
|Aberrations
|The Executioner
|Losomn
|Council Chamber
The Great Hall
Shattered Gallery
Gilded Chambers
|Aberrations
|Ripsaw
|Losomn
|Morrow Parish
|Aberrations
|Firth: The Oathkeeper
|Losomn
|Malefic Palace
|Aberrations
|Barghest the Vile
|Losomn
|Harvester’s Reach
|World Boss
|Sha’Hala: Spectral Guardian of N’Erud
|N’erud
|Sentinel’s Keep
|World Boss
|Tal Ratha
|N’erud
|Forgotten Prison (refuse to be eaten)
|World Boss
|Tal Ratha (Metaphysical)
|N’erud
|Forgotten Prison
|Boss
|The Astropath
|N’erud
|Astropath’s Respite
|Boss
|The Custodian’s Eye
|N’erud
|N’Erud
|Boss
|Primogenitor
|N’erud
|The Hatchery
|Boss
|Abomination
|N’erud
|N’Erud – The Putrid Domain
|Aberrations
|Fetid Corpse
|N’erud
|Void Vessel Facility
|Aberrations
|Restless Spirit
|N’erud
|Terminus Station, Tower of the Unseen
|Aberrations
|W.D. 109
|N’erud
|Void Vessel Facility
The Putrid Domain
Vault of the Formless
The Hatchery
The Dark Conduit
|Aberrations
|The Progeny
|N’erud
|The Hatchery
The Dark Conduit
The Putrid Domain
Void Vessel Facility
|Aberrations
|E.D. Alpha
|N’erud
|Tower of the Unseen
|World Boss
|Corruptor
|Yaesha
|The Great Bole
|World Boss
|Corrupted Ravager
|Yaesha
|Ravager’s Lair
|Boss
|Kaeula’s Shadow
|Yaesha
|Kaeula’s Rest
|Boss
|Mother Mind
|Yaesha
|The Nameless Nest
|Boss
|Legion
|Yaesha
|The Twisted Chantry
|Boss
|Shrewd
|Yaesha
|The Expanding Glade
|Aberrations
|Defiler
|Yaesha
|Forgotten Field
|Aberrations
|Rot
|Yaesha
|The Chimney
The Twisted Chantry
|Aberrations
|Wither
|Yaesha
|The Lament after solving the Consort’s Puzzle
|Aberrations
|Mantagora
|Yaesha
|Imperial Gardens
|Aberrations
|The Weald Stalker and The Gnarled Archer
|Yaesha
|Forgotten Field
The Expanding Glade
Imperial Gardens
Nameless Nest
|Aberrations
|Fester
|Yaesha
|Endaira’s End: Inside of the Pan Labyrinth
|Aberrations
|Atrophy
|Yaesha
|Endaira’s End
|World Boss
|Labyrinth Sentinel
|The Labyrinth
|The Labyrinth
|Aberrations
|Bastion
|The Labyrinth
|The Labyrinth in the secret area heading to find the Labyrinth Staff
|World Boss
|Annihilation
|Root Earth
|Blackened Citadel
|Boss
|Cancer
|Root Earth
|Ashen Wasteland
|Boss
|Venom
|Root Earth
|Corrupted Harbor
|Boss
|Bane
|Root Earth
|Twilight Vale: Interact with the Walker’s Dream consumable.