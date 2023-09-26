Remnant 2: How Many Bosses Are There? Answered

Remnant 2 is a blast to play, thanks to its addicting loot and excellent build customization. It’s easy to get lost while gunning down several enemies, as the game encourages you to shoot and slice through enemies. What’s challenging to slice through are the bosses themselves, who are lurking behind several corners in-game. The age-old question of “if there are any hard enemies” is definitely a yes in this game, so let’s check out the who and where for these bosses.

All Remnant 2 World Bosses & Locations

Screenshot by Gamepur

World bosses are a special type of boss found in Remnant II. These are the only bosses that aren’t randomized. However, Regular bosses are random and generally found in certain locations. Aberrations are considered mini-bosses and are noticeable due to their red glow. Each location in Remnant II has a unique roster of bosses available: