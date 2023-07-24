Remnant 2: How to Unlock the Alchemist Archetype

There are multiple Archetypes that you can unlock as you progress through Remnant 2. Your character’s Archetype is their unique class, giving them access to powerful perks and abilities that can come in handy during a fight. A tricky Archetype to track down is the Alchemist.

The Alchemist Archetype is not one of the starting ones, and you will need to go out of your way to find it. You might not get it on your first playthrough, but you can make it yours if you’re willing to put your nose to the grindstone. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Alchemist Archetype in Remnant 2.

Where to Get The Alchemist Archetype in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The trick to unlocking the Alchemist Archetype is within the Ironborough. This is a location in Remnant 2’s Losomn biome, and there’s a bit of luck involved. It comes down to exploring the entrance of the open sewers that you find throughout the city, and you need to get close to these sewers.

More often than not, nothing will happen when you approach these sewers. However, there’s a chance a large, rat-like creature will burst out from the entrance of these sewers, pull your character in with them, and drag them away. You’ll hear the death sound that you typically hear in Remnant 2 when your character has died, and you’ll wake up in a large bone pile, which is the creature’s lair.

Unfortunately, the exact location of the correct sewer entrance does not appear to be uniform across playthroughs. In our experience, it happened somewhere in the Ironborough district. I had to travel to several areas before finding the correct sewer and was dragged away to earn my Alchemist Archetype prize. The process can feel exhausting, but it’s worth it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the boneyard, your character will be lying on the ground, and they will remain motionless until you move. When you do, make your way into the larger arena, and you’ll face off with the beast to the left of you, and the two of you can duke it out. Although it’s not a boss, the creature is essentially considered an elite enemy in Remnant 2, so don’t take it lightly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you beat the creature, it will drop the Mysterious Stone, which you can take back to Ward 13 and unlock the Alchemist Class. Feel free to try out this class with your preferred setup and see how you like it with your build. Even if you don’t like the Archetype, the Alchemist could be fun to try in future Remnant 2 runs.