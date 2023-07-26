Remnant 2: How to Unlock the Invader Archetype

When you start Remnant 2, you have the chance between several Archetypes that you can give your character. These Archetypes are your classes, and they determine your character’s perks and special abilities, giving them diverse powers in combat. You can unlock other Archetypes are you progress through the game, such as the Invader.

The Invader is a hidden Archetype that will only unlock if you complete a series of specific tasks. It’s one of the more difficult Archetypes to unlock, but after you know how to do it, everything should line up for you, and you can add it to your array of choices when you begin the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Invader Archetype in Remnant 2.

How to Get the Invader Archetype

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where To Find The Dreamcatcher in Remnant 2

The main item you need to find before you worry about finding the Invader Archetype is an item called the Dreamcatcher. It’s a melee weapon that you can use to steal the dreams of specific NPCs or areas when you find them sleeping in Remnant 2.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock the Dreamcatcher, you’ll need to have a rolled world of Lomosn and have it featuring the Nightweaver. This will allow you to follow the Nightweaver storyline, which should take you to the Asylum. You’ll need to find all three Stone-Carved Dolls there, give them to the head doctor locked away in the basement, and unlock the Nightweaver’s Stone Doll.

From there, go to Nimue’s Retreat, and find the Nightweaver in Remnant 2. You should see an item called the Soulkey Tribute, and then you can return to the Asylum, where you can interact with the glowing portal and enter the Nightweaver’s world, the Tormented Asylum.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside this new area in Remnant 2, to the right of this portal, is the Nightweaver’s Web; you can feed it items. Give it the Nightweaver’s Doll, and you’ll unlock the Dreamcatcher melee weapon. Now, you can move on to try and find the next area, the Root Earth.

Where to Unlock the Invader Archetype In Remnant 2

The final area you’ll reach after finding all Segments in your Remnant 2 playthrough is Root Earth. This is the source of all the Root. You’ll need to arrive at the second area of this biome, the Corrupted Harbor, and you’ll want to reach the large, broken-down ship that appears in this area. It would be best if you made your way to the bottom of the ship, where you’ll be stuck in a ship and have to fight against a horde of enemies.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After beating the horde, remain on the bottom floor and go through a doorway on the right side of the room. This will lead down to a ramp, where you’ll enter a small area with an object at the center. When you reach the object, wait for enemies and an elite to spawn, and eliminate them. After they’re removed, you’ll find an amulet called Escalation Protocol. Once you have that item, interact with the object you were in just as if you were to use your Dreamcatcher attack, and you’ll extract an item called Walker’s Dream.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is a consumable item in Remnant 2. Use it whenever you want, and you’ll be transported to an area called Twilight Vale, and it should look similar to the extent you were just in, but the atmosphere has drastically changed. From here, you’ll need to defeat the wave of enemies that spawn and the major combatant, Bane. After defeating Bane, it’ll drop a material called Wooden Shiv.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can return this to Wallace in Ward 13 and exchange it for the Serrated Root Blade in your Remnant 2 playthrough. You can now equip this to your character at any time to assume the Invader Archetype and use it whenever you want during your playthrough.