Reverse 1999: Moxie Training 6 Hard [Full Walkthrough]

The difficulty of Moxie Training 6, especially in hard mode, lies in stopping the boss from unleashing their Ultimate. If you can hold your own for eight rounds, you’ve passed.

Eight rounds don’t sound like a lot; I’ll give you that. However, you’re not likely to make it past round 8 if the boss gets to execute their devastating rituals. The good news is you can sample some of Reverse 1999’s best characters in A Nightmare at Green Lake Event, including Melania, to get through this training.

How to Beat Moxie Training 6 Hard in Reverse 1999

To clear this Moxie Training, you must decrease enemy Moxie at every chance. If they use the Ultimate, you will lose. However, you win if you can hold for eight turns without any allies dying.

Pre-Prep for Moxie Training 6 Hard in Reverse 1999’s Camping Safety Event

The only way to win this stage is to know your players, their cards, and their ultimates. Make sure you equip First Melody to duplicate the stars of the best cards. Here’s how you should prepare for this battle.

Best Cards for Moxie Training 6 Hard in Reverse 1999’s Camping Safety Event

Here are the cards you’ll be seeing a lot of during Moxie Training 6 in Reverse 1999:

Appearance Name User Description Silent Takedown Melania Deals 200%/250 mental damage and reduces 1 Moxie from the target. If it reaches two stars, it can also steal a second Moxie point. The Witness Click Deals 200%/250% mental damage and reduces 1 Moxie when it’s leveled up to 2 stars or above. Clockwork Rats Melania Deals 120%/180% mental damage to 2 enemies and could give the cater +1 Moxie.

TIP: The cards Cyber Defense, Onlooker, Anode and Cathode, and Coffee or Tea are irrelevant to clear Moxie Training 6 in Hard Mode. Damage doesn’t actually matter, so use these cards interchangeably and only to discard them.

TTT’s Cyber Defense deals 200%/250% mental damage to one target.

deals 200%/250% mental damage to one target. Click’s The Onlooker deals 200% mental damage.

deals 200% mental damage. X’s Anode and Cathode : deals 200%/250% reality damage to one target.

: deals 200%/250% reality damage to one target. X’s Coffee or Tea deals 200%/250% reality damage to one target.

Best Ultimates for Moxie Training 6 Hard in Reverse 1999’s Camping Safety Event

To beat this stage of Reverse 1999’s Campsite Safety Event in hard mode, focus on building X and TTT’s Ultimate since they can greatly reduce the enemies’ Moxie.

Appearance Name User Description Ridiculous Eyewitness Testimony Melania Deals 650% mental damage, which is a lot of damage, but doesn’t contribute to deflecting the enemy’s Moxie. Minimalism and Maximalism X Decreases every enemy’s Moxie by 2 points. It also deals 250% damage to all enemies. Unplug It, Now! TTT Cancels all enemies’ ability to get Moxie by inflicting two rounds of Disconcert on all enemies. A Picture at a Price Click Deals 300% mental damage to all enemies, but this doesn’t really contribute to our objective either.

Step-by-Step Guide on How to Clear Moxie Training 6 Hard in Reverse 1999

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how I beat Moxie Training 6 Hard in Reverse 1999 every time. Keep in mind that attack cards are pretty much irrelevant, so just put them in the lineup to discard them and get something new and more useful.

Round 1

Discard Cyber Defense Discard Onlooker Discard Anode and Cathode Discard Coffee or Tea

Round 2

Fuse two of Melania’s Silent Takedown to level it up to 2 stars and then use it. Discard 2-star Cyber Defense. Discard 1-star Anode and Cathode.

Round 3

Generate a special incantation that upgrades by fusing with any 1-star incantation. Then, fuse it with The Witness to reduce the enemy’s Moxie. Use 2-star Silent Takedown Discard 1-star Anode and Cathode

Round 4

Use X’s Ultimate, Minimalism and Maximalism, to reduce the enemies’ Moxie. Discard Melania’s Ultimate, Ridiculous Eyewitness Testimony, to deal damage. Use a 2-star Silent Takedown Discard Cyber Defense

Round 5

Use TTT’s Ultimate, Unplug It, Now! to disable the enemies’ Moxie for two turns. Generate a special incantation that upgrades by fusing with any 1-star incantation. Then, fuse it with The Witness. Discard Anode and Cathode

Round 6

Discard 2-star Coffee or Tea. Fuse Anode and Cathode to level it up to two stars and Discard it. Use 2-star Clockwork Rats to get more Moxie yourself.

Round 7

Use X’s Ultimate, Minimalism, and Maximalism, to reduce the enemies’ Moxie. Discard Melania’s Ultimate, Ridiculous Eyewitness Testimony, and deal some damage. Discard Anode and Cathode.

Round 8

Use TTT’s Ultimate, Unplug It, Now!, to disable the enemies’ Moxie. Use The Onlooker just to discard it.

Now that you’ve survived the eighth round, you’ve completed Reverse 1999’s Moxie Training 06 in Hard Mode. You’re well on your way to clearing everything that the A Nightmare at Green Lake Event has to offer.