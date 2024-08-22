Image Credit: Bethesda
Rider Blox codes
Source: Roblox via Gamepur
Rider Blox Codes (August 2024)

Use the codes to claim your rewards in Rider Blox
Image of Abdul Haddi
Abdul Haddi
|

Published: Aug 22, 2024 08:18 am

Rider Blox, a game that takes inspiration from the Japanese live-action Kamen Rider series, is a pretty fun game where you can transform into different Kamen Rider forms, engage in combat, customize your rider’s appearance, and do much more. If you’re actively playing the game, then we have some Rider Blox codes for you, which you can use to get some free rewards.

Rider Blox Codes List

Roblox Rider Blox codes
Source: Roblox
  • Catboxtv – 1 Dimension Fragment
  • Miraikuroi – 1 Dimension Fragment and 500 Yen
  • Henshin – 300 Yen
  • V6 – 1 Contract Card
  • KNTR – 3 Dimension Fragment and 500 Yen
  • SheepTrainer – 3 Dimension Fragment
  • sryupd – 1 Contract Card
  • operationth – 1 Empty Deck and 1k Yen
  • odin – 300 Yen

How To Redeem Rider Blox Codes

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem codes in Rider Blox.

  1. Launch Rider Blox.
  2. Open the Main Menu.
  3. Click on the Redeem button.
  4. Enter the code.
  5. Click on the Redeem button to confirm the code.
How to redeem codes in Rider Blox
Source: Roblox via Gamepur

How Can I Get More Rider Blox Codes?

While we regularly update our guide with the latest Rider Blox codes, you can also join the official Discord server for the game. You’ll always find new codes there, and this way, you won’t have to worry about missing out on an important code.

Why Are The Rider Blox Codes Not Working?

If you try to enter the Rider Blox code but it doesn’t work, it could be because the code has expired. Every code has an expiry date. Some of them are active for an entire month, while others can expire after a few days. So, make sure to check if the code has expired before entering it. Also, you might be making a mistake while entering the code, so make sure to type it correctly.

What is Rider Blox all About?

In Rider Blox, you can play as different Kamen Riders, each offering a different set of abilities and powers. You have complete control over the Rider’s customization. Once you’re ready, you can start engaging in battles against different enemies, where you can use your Rider’s signature moves and weapons.

I recommend visiting the Trello board for Rider Blox to learn more about the game. For more code guides, check out Car Crusher 2, Project Baki 3, and Fishing Simulator.

