Risk of Rain Returns: How To Recycle Drones

The RNG item drops in Risk of Rain Returns make every run unique and unpredictable at the same time. Most items will strengthen your character, but a few could completely destroy your build, and there is no way to get rid of items affecting your run – luckily, that is not the case with drones.

Drones in Risk of Rain Returns come in support or attack style. You can get a medic drone, one that continuously attacks, there’s a cool-looking laser drone, and a few others you can acquire. There is a limit to the number of drones you can equip at a time, and the only way to get rid of existing equipped drones with another type is to recycle them.

How To Recycle Drones in Risk of Rain Returns

The recycler or scrapper is the only interactable station used for discarding drones in Risk of Rain Returns. This station is an RNG spawn, and there is no map or a spot that guarantees its availability. Hence, the best you can do is look at every nook and cranny of stages during your runs before moving on to the next one using the Teleporter platform.

Why Do You Need To Recycle Drones?

Besides getting rid of existing drone types and getting new ones, players recycle drones to unlock the Drifter character in Risk of Rain Returns. A total of six drones must be scrapped during a single run to complete the requirement and make Drifter playable from the next run. Doing so also unlocks “Recycled” achievement for you on Steam.

The Recycle skill is the best part of using Drifter Survivor. There is no other method nor a survivor in the game available as of now that can discard or recycle items you do not want, except for Drifter’s skill. Essentially, whenever you pick an item, you can re-roll the pickup by using this skill.