Roblox Baby Simulator codes (April 2021)

Roblox has a lot of weird games you can play, and this might be one of the weirder ones. Baby Simulator is all about being a baby; finding toys to play with while getting coins and other currencies to upgrade your baby with. To help you with your life as a baby, you can use any of these codes we have listed here.

How to enter codes in Baby Simulator

To enter the codes, click on the Twitter icon on the left side of your screen, and the window to enter codes will come up. Enter whichever code you want and hit “Redeem.”

All active Baby Simulator codes

X mas – 200 snowflakes

– 200 snowflakes snow – 50 snowflakes

– 50 snowflakes snowing – 150 snowflakes

– 150 snowflakes gem20 – 20 snowflakes

20 snowflakes 10mvisits : get 100 gems

: get 100 gems 100kfavs : get 25 gems

: get 25 gems candyland : get 10 peppermint

: get 10 peppermint update2 : get 200 coins

: get 200 coins update2 : get 250 coins

: get 250 coins space : get 100 coins

: get 100 coins mars : get 10 Orange Tokens

: get 10 Orange Tokens waawaa : get 50 gems

: get 50 gems gem50 : get 50 gems

: get 50 gems dadda : get coins

: get coins secretcode : get 150 happiness

: get 150 happiness Twitter1 : get 50 coins

: get 50 coins Twitter2 : get 100 coins

: get 100 coins happierbaby : get 100 happiness

: get 100 happiness gem20 : get 20 gems

: get 20 gems happybaby : get 20 happiness

: get 20 happiness yum : get 25 peppermint

: get 25 peppermint tokens : get 50 orange tokens

: get 50 orange tokens launch : get 50 coins

: get 50 coins blastoff : get 25 orange tokens

: get 25 orange tokens mamma : get 100 happiness

: get 100 happiness zzz : get 100 coins

: get 100 coins 5mvisits : get 50 happiness

: get 50 happiness marsbaby : get 100 happiness

: get 100 happiness richbaby : get 100 coins

: get 100 coins talkingbaby : get 50 happiness

: get 50 happiness gemazing: get 100 gems

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.