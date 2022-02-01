Roblox Dinosaur Simulator codes (February 2022)

If you have ever wondered what life would be like as a dinosaur, Roblox Dinosaur Simulator lets you find out. You will start out as a little baby and need to survive in a hostile environment. You need to find food, water, and shelter from all the larger dinosaurs that will be wandering around trying to eat you. It’s a dangerous world, but the codes below will give you a bit of a headstart.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Dinosaur Simulator

To redeem promo codes in Dinosaur Simulator, click on the Promo Codes button in the main menu, enter the code, and then hit the Redeem button.

Active Roblox Dinosaur Simulator codes