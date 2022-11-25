Roblox Backroom Morphs codes (November 2022)

Roblox has many fun games that players can enjoy, and one addition to those games is Backroom Morphs. The game is fun and requires you to solve various puzzles to advance in the game. As you progress in the game, you unlock newer morphs. The puzzles start getting more and more difficult, meaning you will be using your head and grinding a lot more. However, if you quickly want newer morphs, you can try the working codes for the game.

All Roblox Backroom Morphs codes

Popcat Gang keeps its game updated with newer and fun codes. The codes help you get various different morphs, which keeps the game exciting for players. Here are all the codes for Roblox Backroom Morphs.

Active Roblox Backroom Morphs codes

Here are all the working codes for Roblox Backroom Morphs.

HappyPumpkinDay : Redeem this code to get a free Frankenstein morph.

: Redeem this code to get a free Frankenstein morph. 20ksubdogerobloxty : Redeem this code to get a free Red Sad A morph.

: Redeem this code to get a free Red Sad A morph. sub2dogeroblox : Redeem this code to get a free Orange Alphabet Lore morph.

: Redeem this code to get a free Orange Alphabet Lore morph. subonly2doge : Redeem this code to get a free Blue Glitch morph.

: Redeem this code to get a free Blue Glitch morph. doge_roblox : Redeem this code to get a free Green Glitch morph.

: Redeem this code to get a free Green Glitch morph. dogebestbackrooms : Redeem this code to get a free Orange Mix morph.

: Redeem this code to get a free Orange Mix morph. liketodogeroblox : Redeem this code to get a free Pink Alphabet Lore morph.

: Redeem this code to get a free Pink Alphabet Lore morph. dogerobloxthebest : Redeem this code to get a free Blue Baby morph.

: Redeem this code to get a free Blue Baby morph. dogerobloxchannel: Redeem this code to get a free Blue Plushy morph.

Expired Roblox Backroom Morphs codes

The game is relatively new, and as of now, there are no expired codes.

How to redeem Roblox Backroom Morphs codes

To redeem the working codes in Roblox Backroom Morphs, follow the steps below.

Screenshot by Gamepur