Roblox Pet Rift codes (December 2022)

Step into wild alternate dimensions with Roblox Pet Rift in search of treasures. Pick between the bat, frog, and mouse, and then use your pet to grab as much treasure as you can, opening up new rifts and greater treasures as you progress. Players take this loot and use it to buy even more pets and areas, upgrading their powers and opening eggs with a chance to get extremely rare pets.

Of course, a boost could always help speed things along, which is where Roblox codes come into play. With codes for this Roblox experience, players can get free diamonds for special character upgrades, or increase the amount of damage their pets do to treasure piles. This helps players move through the first couple of areas far faster, similar to Food Magnet Simulator, but these boosts can help end-game players seeking special pets as well.

All Roblox Pet Rift Codes List

Roblox Pet Rift Codes (Working)

Below are all working Roblox Pet Rift codes.

RELEASE — Reward: 2.5k Diamonds (New)

— Reward: 2.5k Diamonds 1KLIKES — Reward: 30k Diamonds and 2x Damage Potions. (New)

Roblox Pet Rift Codes (Expired)

These are expired codes for Roblox Pet Rift.

500LIKES — Reward: Diamonds and Potions

How to redeem codes in Roblox Pet Rift

Screenshot by Gamepur

Launch Roblox Pet Rift. Click the hamburger icon at the bottom to open the menu. Click the Shop icon, and scroll to the bottom of the shop. Click the redeem button, then enter active codes for immediate rewards.

How can you get more Roblox Pet Rift codes?

This page will stay updated with the newest codes available for Roblox Pet Rift, but players can also check the Roblox experience page for Pet Rift. There are currently no linked Twitter accounts or Discord servers for this title.

Why are my Pet Rift codes not working?

Sometimes, when attempting to input a code within Roblox, players may notice that the code is failing to redeem. This could occur for multiple reasons: either a developer-placed limit on redemptions to keep power creep in check, the code was entered incorrectly, or a code has expired without us knowing. Skip that code for the interim and try all other active codes, and keep this page bookmarked for a quick reference once the issue is resolved.

Other ways to get free rewards in Roblox Pet Rift

By far the simplest way to bring free rewards to everyone in a Roblox title is by liking the content. Roblox Pet Rift releases even more codes as the number of received likes climbs, so all players should try to do their part to bring even more pets (and treasure) to the title.

What is Roblox Pet Rift?

Roblox Pet Rift is a casual Roblox experience where players click on treasures to slowly increase their power, moving down a narrow track as they loot. Eggs are placed at the beginning of the track, within a lobby, which players are to buy with their treasures in order to increase their power, thus being able to grab treasure faster. Upgrades and various mechanics are placed along the track as players purchase new levels.