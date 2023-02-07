Roblox The Mimic codes – Are there any? (February 2023)

Who doesn’t love a good scare? The Mimic is a Roblox experience that aims to deliver exactly that. Drawing on classic horror monsters and putting them onto the Roblox platform means that anyone can have a scary time, regardless of the time of year. The Mimic proves that not every Roblox game is meant for kids.

This multiplayer horror game stands out as one of the best scary games on Roblox, but it also stands out with its lack of codes. Because the game doesn’t offer much in the way of in-game purchases, you won’t find much use for experience boosts or free cash. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of other reasons to pop your headphones in and see how long you and your friends can survive.

All Roblox The Mimic codes

Roblox The Mimic codes (Working)

There are currently no working codes for Roblox The Mimic.

Roblox The Mimic codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes for Roblox The Mimic.

How to redeem codes in Roblox The Mimic

Currently, there are no working codes for Roblox The Mimic, so the developers haven’t put in the functionality to redeem codes. This could change in the future as further game updates are rolled out.

How will codes for Roblox The Mimic be released?

If codes for Roblox The Mimic are released in the coming months, they will likely be to celebrate a new batch of content for players to enjoy. If you want to find out when new updates and content are released for this game, you should join the developer’s Discord server. There you can find other players to team up with and get tips for the game’s many puzzles as well as find out when new codes are potentially released.

Why aren’t there any codes for Roblox The Mimic

The simple answer to this is that there isn’t much need for them. The game strives to keep all the players on an even playing field, so there aren’t many items to purchase. Without something to spend money on in-game, codes don’t really have a function in a Roblox experience. If the developers choose to implement more purchasable items in the future, you can expect that they might include codes to help new players earn them.

How do you get the Duality Lantern in Roblox The Mimic?

One of the few items that you can earn in Roblox The Mimic is a lantern. The basic lantern is given to players after finishing the tutorial section of the game, but others can be earned by completing further chapters of The Mimic’s story. The Duality Lantern is given to players who have completed The Witch Trials Nightmare on Hardcore Mode. It has good brightness and decent light range, but most of the perks of using it are purely cosmetic.

What is Roblox The Mimic?

Most horror games are single-player affairs, but The Mimic takes its cues from games like Phasmaphobia and turns being scared into a party. Groups of players must explore increasingly treacherous environments to uncover what kind of spirit is haunting the place. The game offers audio cues, so it is important to play with the sound up and, preferably, with headphones in so you can hear the sounds the ghost is making.