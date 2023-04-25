Roots of Pacha – All Seeds & How to Find Them

Roots of Pacha offers players the opportunity to build and improve on their close-knit clan of villagers. Unlike similar farming sims like Stardew Valley or Story of Seasons, players won’t find their seeds at a handy market until they have located and gathered seeds in the wild areas of Pacha.

This guide is currently in progress, and new discoveries will be updated as late game is completed.

Players will have the opportunity to grow a large number of fruits, vegetables, and trees as they expand their farm and grow their village. There are different types of plants for every season, with many overlapping to offer ample growing seasons.

Here is everything to know about finding seeds, growing plants, and obtaining domesticated varieties off fruits and vegetables in Roots of Pacha.

Where to find seeds in Roots of Pacha

Players looking for seeds to plant in Roots of Pacha will need to explore ever area of the world map. After finding seeds, they will become available to purchase at the seed shop.

Seeds can be found growing on plants in several locations of each map. The types change depending on the location, with seeds for carrots and tomatoes appearing in the main village, while wheat and garlic can be found in the Savanna.

Players will also have the opportunity to harvest fruits from wild trees, with olives, pomegranates, almonds, and many other tasty treats respawning every few days. This offers a wealth of wild foraging early in the game. It is important to note that wild plants will only give seeds, which must be planted near the player’s home in order to be grown into crops.

Every Seed in Roots of Pacha

Roots of Pacha offers players a wide variety of seeds, nuts, and fruits to grow and harvest. Below is every seed, growth time, what season to grow it in, and how much it costs to purchase.

SeedSeasonGrowth TimeProsperity Cost
BeansSpringGrows in 4 days (harvest every 5)20
CarrotSpringGrows in 4 day20
GarlicSpringGrows in 4 days20
PotatoSpringGrows in 6 days20
QuinoaSpringGrows in 9 days20
WheatSpringGrows in 5 Days20
Sea KaleSpring/SummerGrows in 6 days20
SesameSpring/SummerGrows in 8 days (harvest every 4)20
TomatoSpring/SummerGrows in 10 days (harvest every 4)20
AmaranthSummerTBA20
EggplantSummerGrows in 7 days (harvest every 3)20
MilletSummerGrows in 6 days20
PineappleSummerGrows in 18 days20
TBASummerTBA20ii
StrawberrySummerGrows in 6 days (harvest every 3)20
Butternut SquashSummer/FallGrows in 13 days20
ChileSummer/FallGrows in 14 days (harvest every 3)20
GarbanzoSummer/FallGrows in 8 days (harvest every 6)20
SunflowerSummer/FallGrows in 5 days20
Sweet PotatoSummer/FallGrows in 7 days20
PumpkinFallGrows in 15 days20
BuckwheatFallGrows in 6 days20
CabbageFallGrows in 7 Days20
CassavaFallGrows in 6 days20
CornFallGrows in 9 days20
FennelFallTBA20
OnionFallGrows in 7 days (harvest every 4)20
Prickly PearFallGrows in 9 days (harvest every 3)20
Winter PearsWinterTBA20
LettuceWinterTBA20
BroccoliWinterTBA20
KohlrabiWinterTBA20
OatsWinterTBA20

Every Type of Tree in Roots of Pacha

Here is every type of Tree that grows in Pacha, and what type of fruit or nut it produces.

Tree TypeFruit
AlmaFigs
AlmondAlmonds
AvocadoAvacados
CitronLemons
CoconutCoconuts
Date PalmDates
MangoMangos
OliveOlives
PinePinecones
PomegranatePomegranates

How to domesticate plants in Roots of Pacha

All plants start out giving “wild” crops instead of standard produce. However, to domesticate a wild crop in Roots of Pacha, players only need to continuously care for the growing plants to obtain the hardier variety.

This can take a bit of time, especially for crops that only offer a one-harvest yield. But the effort pays off, as the domesticated produce offers more stamina, and can be exchanged for higher prosperity when donated to the clan.

