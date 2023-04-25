Roots of Pacha – All Seeds & How to Find Them
Roots of Pacha players will need to find seeds to grow their villages. Here is everything to know about growing crops.
Roots of Pacha offers players the opportunity to build and improve on their close-knit clan of villagers. Unlike similar farming sims like Stardew Valley or Story of Seasons, players won’t find their seeds at a handy market until they have located and gathered seeds in the wild areas of Pacha.
This guide is currently in progress, and new discoveries will be updated as late game is completed.
Players will have the opportunity to grow a large number of fruits, vegetables, and trees as they expand their farm and grow their village. There are different types of plants for every season, with many overlapping to offer ample growing seasons.
Here is everything to know about finding seeds, growing plants, and obtaining domesticated varieties off fruits and vegetables in Roots of Pacha.
Where to find seeds in Roots of Pacha
Players looking for seeds to plant in Roots of Pacha will need to explore ever area of the world map. After finding seeds, they will become available to purchase at the seed shop.
Seeds can be found growing on plants in several locations of each map. The types change depending on the location, with seeds for carrots and tomatoes appearing in the main village, while wheat and garlic can be found in the Savanna.
Players will also have the opportunity to harvest fruits from wild trees, with olives, pomegranates, almonds, and many other tasty treats respawning every few days. This offers a wealth of wild foraging early in the game. It is important to note that wild plants will only give seeds, which must be planted near the player’s home in order to be grown into crops.
Every Seed in Roots of Pacha
Roots of Pacha offers players a wide variety of seeds, nuts, and fruits to grow and harvest. Below is every seed, growth time, what season to grow it in, and how much it costs to purchase.
|Seed
|Season
|Growth Time
|Prosperity Cost
|Beans
|Spring
|Grows in 4 days (harvest every 5)
|20
|Carrot
|Spring
|Grows in 4 day
|20
|Garlic
|Spring
|Grows in 4 days
|20
|Potato
|Spring
|Grows in 6 days
|20
|Quinoa
|Spring
|Grows in 9 days
|20
|Wheat
|Spring
|Grows in 5 Days
|20
|Sea Kale
|Spring/Summer
|Grows in 6 days
|20
|Sesame
|Spring/Summer
|Grows in 8 days (harvest every 4)
|20
|Tomato
|Spring/Summer
|Grows in 10 days (harvest every 4)
|20
|Amaranth
|Summer
|TBA
|20
|Eggplant
|Summer
|Grows in 7 days (harvest every 3)
|20
|Millet
|Summer
|Grows in 6 days
|20
|Pineapple
|Summer
|Grows in 18 days
|20
|TBA
|Summer
|TBA
|20ii
|Strawberry
|Summer
|Grows in 6 days (harvest every 3)
|20
|Butternut Squash
|Summer/Fall
|Grows in 13 days
|20
|Chile
|Summer/Fall
|Grows in 14 days (harvest every 3)
|20
|Garbanzo
|Summer/Fall
|Grows in 8 days (harvest every 6)
|20
|Sunflower
|Summer/Fall
|Grows in 5 days
|20
|Sweet Potato
|Summer/Fall
|Grows in 7 days
|20
|Pumpkin
|Fall
|Grows in 15 days
|20
|Buckwheat
|Fall
|Grows in 6 days
|20
|Cabbage
|Fall
|Grows in 7 Days
|20
|Cassava
|Fall
|Grows in 6 days
|20
|Corn
|Fall
|Grows in 9 days
|20
|Fennel
|Fall
|TBA
|20
|Onion
|Fall
|Grows in 7 days (harvest every 4)
|20
|Prickly Pear
|Fall
|Grows in 9 days (harvest every 3)
|20
|Winter Pears
|Winter
|TBA
|20
|Lettuce
|Winter
|TBA
|20
|Broccoli
|Winter
|TBA
|20
|Kohlrabi
|Winter
|TBA
|20
|Oats
|Winter
|TBA
|20
Every Type of Tree in Roots of Pacha
Here is every type of Tree that grows in Pacha, and what type of fruit or nut it produces.
|Tree Type
|Fruit
|Alma
|Figs
|Almond
|Almonds
|Avocado
|Avacados
|Citron
|Lemons
|Coconut
|Coconuts
|Date Palm
|Dates
|Mango
|Mangos
|Olive
|Olives
|Pine
|Pinecones
|Pomegranate
|Pomegranates
How to domesticate plants in Roots of Pacha
All plants start out giving “wild” crops instead of standard produce. However, to domesticate a wild crop in Roots of Pacha, players only need to continuously care for the growing plants to obtain the hardier variety.
This can take a bit of time, especially for crops that only offer a one-harvest yield. But the effort pays off, as the domesticated produce offers more stamina, and can be exchanged for higher prosperity when donated to the clan.