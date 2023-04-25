Roots of Pacha – All Seeds & How to Find Them

Roots of Pacha offers players the opportunity to build and improve on their close-knit clan of villagers. Unlike similar farming sims like Stardew Valley or Story of Seasons, players won’t find their seeds at a handy market until they have located and gathered seeds in the wild areas of Pacha.

This guide is currently in progress, and new discoveries will be updated as late game is completed.

Players will have the opportunity to grow a large number of fruits, vegetables, and trees as they expand their farm and grow their village. There are different types of plants for every season, with many overlapping to offer ample growing seasons.

Here is everything to know about finding seeds, growing plants, and obtaining domesticated varieties off fruits and vegetables in Roots of Pacha.

Where to find seeds in Roots of Pacha

Players looking for seeds to plant in Roots of Pacha will need to explore ever area of the world map. After finding seeds, they will become available to purchase at the seed shop.

Seeds can be found growing on plants in several locations of each map. The types change depending on the location, with seeds for carrots and tomatoes appearing in the main village, while wheat and garlic can be found in the Savanna.

Players will also have the opportunity to harvest fruits from wild trees, with olives, pomegranates, almonds, and many other tasty treats respawning every few days. This offers a wealth of wild foraging early in the game. It is important to note that wild plants will only give seeds, which must be planted near the player’s home in order to be grown into crops.

Every Seed in Roots of Pacha

Roots of Pacha offers players a wide variety of seeds, nuts, and fruits to grow and harvest. Below is every seed, growth time, what season to grow it in, and how much it costs to purchase.

Seed Season Growth Time Prosperity Cost Beans Spring Grows in 4 days (harvest every 5) 20 Carrot Spring Grows in 4 day 20 Garlic Spring Grows in 4 days 20 Potato Spring Grows in 6 days 20 Quinoa Spring Grows in 9 days 20 Wheat Spring Grows in 5 Days 20 Sea Kale Spring/Summer Grows in 6 days 20 Sesame Spring/Summer Grows in 8 days (harvest every 4) 20 Tomato Spring/Summer Grows in 10 days (harvest every 4) 20 Amaranth Summer TBA 20 Eggplant Summer Grows in 7 days (harvest every 3) 20 Millet Summer Grows in 6 days 20 Pineapple Summer Grows in 18 days 20 TBA Summer TBA 20ii Strawberry Summer Grows in 6 days (harvest every 3) 20 Butternut Squash Summer/Fall Grows in 13 days 20 Chile Summer/Fall Grows in 14 days (harvest every 3) 20 Garbanzo Summer/Fall Grows in 8 days (harvest every 6) 20 Sunflower Summer/Fall Grows in 5 days 20 Sweet Potato Summer/Fall Grows in 7 days 20 Pumpkin Fall Grows in 15 days 20 Buckwheat Fall Grows in 6 days 20 Cabbage Fall Grows in 7 Days 20 Cassava Fall Grows in 6 days 20 Corn Fall Grows in 9 days 20 Fennel Fall TBA 20 Onion Fall Grows in 7 days (harvest every 4) 20 Prickly Pear Fall Grows in 9 days (harvest every 3) 20 Winter Pears Winter TBA 20 Lettuce Winter TBA 20 Broccoli Winter TBA 20 Kohlrabi Winter TBA 20 Oats Winter TBA 20

Every Type of Tree in Roots of Pacha

Here is every type of Tree that grows in Pacha, and what type of fruit or nut it produces.

Tree Type Fruit Alma Figs Almond Almonds Avocado Avacados Citron Lemons Coconut Coconuts Date Palm Dates Mango Mangos Olive Olives Pine Pinecones Pomegranate Pomegranates

How to domesticate plants in Roots of Pacha

All plants start out giving “wild” crops instead of standard produce. However, to domesticate a wild crop in Roots of Pacha, players only need to continuously care for the growing plants to obtain the hardier variety.

This can take a bit of time, especially for crops that only offer a one-harvest yield. But the effort pays off, as the domesticated produce offers more stamina, and can be exchanged for higher prosperity when donated to the clan.