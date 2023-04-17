Roots of Pacha: Release Date, Cozy Mechanics & Trailers

Roots of Pacha, an adorable cozy simulation game developed by Soda Den, has been in development for several years. It is now set for release in late April of 2023. The upcoming sim features unique pixel graphics, farming mechanics, adorable animals, and multiple tweaks to well-loved staples seen in similar games like Stardew Valley.

Farming sim fans looking for something new will be able to evolve their towns, discover tools, and unravel the secrets of a clan exploring the lands close to home. Below is everything we know so far about Roots of Pacha, its release date, and gameplay trailers ahead of launch.

Related: Pokémon Go Reveals Community Day Classic for Community Favorite, Swinub

When will Roots of Pacha release?

According to the official Roots of Pacha Steam page, the game will release April 25, 2023.

Roots of Pacha is a farming sim set in the stone age where you develop the ideas that shaped humanity. Farm, fish, tame animals, and explore the depths of Pacha’s world.



🎉 Releasing on Steam April 25, 2023 🎉



💖Steam: https://t.co/QsZeM2to4v

🎮Discord: https://t.co/0nnpZMyglJ pic.twitter.com/tAkraLzrUD — Roots of Pacha (@rootsofpacha) December 6, 2022

The game’s original Kickstarter notes a plan for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation releases, but dates for these ports have not yet been announced.

Roots of Pacha announcement trailer

Is there Multiplayer in Roots of Pacha?

Yes, there will be multiplayer functions in Roots of Pacha.

Co-op gameplay was part of the original vision for the game, and upon release, fans will be able to team up to explore the world and build amazing farmsteads. The multiplayer features include living together, participating in contests, sharing festivals, and going about daily life in the clan.

Is there romance in Roots of Pacha?

Players will have the ability to romance a wide cast of characters in Roots of Pacha.

The romance options are LGBTQA+ inclusive, allowing fans to marry any character they like without gender limitations. This exciting feature has been included in several simulation games in recent years and makes romance all the more rewarding for fans of the genre.