Sea of Stars: How To Get the Map & Explore All Islands

Sea of Stars is an unexpectedly vast game with diverse regions to explore. Unlike many games that obscure the map until players have reached that destination, Sea of Stars lays it all out there as soon as the map is picked up. However, with several islands populating this piece of paper and a brand-new ship, the thrill of adventure can be a bit daunting. This guide offers a complete rundown of every island on the Sea of Stars map and what adventure awaits there.

Sea of Stars: How to Open the Map

After booting up the game, it instantly becomes evident that there is no minimap in any of the top or bottom corners of the screen. Sea of Stars invites players to uncover its secrets unguided. Yet, a glimmer of hope shines: a complete map can be accessed after the story.

Related: Sea of Stars: Fishing Guide – All Fish, Tips, & Locations

After unlocking the Vespertine ship once the first Dweller has been defeated, players unlock the Map. With the Vespertine, players get a ghost captain companion named Hortence, who’ll gladly tag along in our journey after saving her ship.

All Islands in Sea of Stars’ Map

Evermist Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

Appearance Area Name Description Mooncradle At the peninsula of Evermist Island lies Mooncradle Village, where Solstice Warriors Valere and Zale grew up. This is also where Zenith Academy can be found. Mountain Trail Mountain Trail is a sunny and green location atop the Elder Mist Trials dungeon. Forbidden Cavern The forbidden cavern is one of the first caves players can enter with Valere and Zale to fight against enemies. Elder Mist Trial Dungeon In the Elder Mist Trial Dungeon, Solstice Warrior learns to “use magic without using magic” with Live Mana.

Sleeper Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

Appearance Area Name Description Moorlands The Moorlands is a peach-colored plateau through where the Stonemason’s Outpost is located. Stonemasons Outpost Many mole people reside in Stonemasons Outpost, waiting for Valere and Zale to rid them of an evil wizard, Malkomud. Coral Cascades Cascades and geysers make for fun exploration in the Coral Cascades, allowing players to access the Port Town of Brisk. Port Town of Brisk A pirate city is bustling with new characters, treasures, and opportunities. Abandoned Wizard’s Lab The Abandoned Wizard’s Lab is a dungeon. Here, the Solstice Warriors must retrieve the Coin of Undeath Accord to uphold their end of the deal with the pirates.

Wraith Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

Appearance Area Name Description Lucent Town A cloud of gloom and nostalgia hovers over Lucent Town and its residents. Can the Solstice Warriors lift the curse? Cursed Woods In Cursed Woods, a bunch of zombies and a new, mysterious party member awaits. Flooded Graveyard In exchange for a Coin of Undeath Accord, a skeleton will ferry you to a new, creepy area where new powers can be unlocked. Necromancer’s Lair In the Necromancer’s Lair, Romaya, the witch who cast a spell to doom Lucent Town, can be beaten. Haunted Mansion Join the Headmaster, Eldrich, and Bugraves in a quest to solve epic puzzles and defeat the Dweller of Woe.

Watcher Island

Appearance Area Name Description Jungle Path The Jungle Path has palm trees, unrelenting water currents, and hidden treasure chests. Docarria Village A hidden village of underwater creatures, where Rainbow Conches take on a whole new importance. Mossy Cache An area that holds a puzzle to obtain the x. Sacred Grove At the end of the secret grove lies a mysterious, ancient being willing to join the party. Torment Peak Torment Peak holds the Dweller of Torment, among other secrets and twists in Sea of Stars. Glacial Peak It is a chilling climbing experience full of puzzles and newfound powers.

Settler Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

Appearance Area Name Description Mirth Mirth is a city founded to welcome all and any survivors of the wreckage caused by the Dweller of Woe. The Crypt The Crypt is an underground graveyard to commemorate the legendary warriors supporting Sea of Star’s campaign.

Mesa Island

Appearance Area Name Description Mesa Hike Mesa Hike is where the Khukharr, one of those giants that teleport you all over the map, can be awakened. Autumn Hills A charming area permanently fixed in Autumn. The fallen leaves decorate the environment and make for some interesting puzzles. Songshroom Marsh Songshroom Marsh is the perfect place for a witch to reside, and that’s precisely what you’ll find at the end: Yomara. Clockwork Castle A castle full of puzzles where the Dweller of Strife awaits.

This guide is a work in progress and will be added to soon.