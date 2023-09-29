Sea of Stars: How to Get the True Ending

So, the credits have rolled, you’ve finished Sea of Stars, and the game is finished, right? Wrong – in fact, the game has a whole secret ending that is even more emotional and epic than you would expect. To get this ending, you will need to put in some legwork first, completing some tasks, finding some items, and battling some bosses, but it is all worth it.

In this guide, we will detail how to get the true ending in Sea of Stars.

Related: Sea of Stars Walkthrough Guide – Dungeons, Collectibles, Wheels, Side Quests, & Tips

How to Unlock Sea of Stars True Ending

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to get the true ending in Sea of Stars, you’ll need to do quite a few tasks first, some during your playthrough and some after beating the game and going back into your save.

When you first complete the game, you will see a small cutscene showing an area in the Moorlands, with several pillars in a circle and one large stone slab. These pillars represent seven different tasks you will need to complete to activate the items found here and trigger the start of the true ending.

By this point, you might have completed some of these tasks without realizing it, but if any don’t light up, you can see what needs to be done by going to the Moorlands and finding this area, which is best accessible by taking the bottom right entrance to the area and making your way along the pretty linear path.

When you interact with one of these unlit pillars, you will get a small vision that hints at what you need to do. For example, I had one left when I finished the game, and when I interacted with it, it showed me an image of B’st. So, I spoke to them in camp and they began their side quest, which is one of the tasks needed for the true ending.

When they are all done, return to the pillar and interact with the main slab, and from there, you will be treated to an epic cutscene and be on the path to the true ending. We won’t detail it here since it should be experienced, but trust us, it’s well worth the effort.

What Tasks to Complete for the True Ending in Sea of Stars

Image via Sabotage Studios

As mentioned, there are seven tasks you need to complete to get the true ending; some are relatively simple side quests that might be a boss battle, while others could be game-spanning endeavors that will take some time to complete. Luckily, we have guides for every task you need to complete, so you will know exactly what you need to do for each task.

Find All 60 Rainbow Conches

Screenshot by Gamepur

This long and arduous task will take a long time to complete if you haven’t been trying to pick these up as you explore the world. Around the world, there are blue chests with a seashell on the front, which hold Rainbow Conches.

There are 60 in total, and you will need to have found all of these and give them to an NPC called Mirna in Docarri Village. When you do, she will give you the Rainbow Star needed to finish this task.

We’ve got a guide with the location of every single Rainbow Conch and details on how to get them, including some of the more tricky, long-winded ones, so you should have no problem finding them all once you get to it.

Build the Town of Mirth

Screenshot by Gamepur

This task can be completed alongside the Rainbow Conches since you’ll need them to do this task. At a certain point in the game, you will help create the town of Mirth and be given the chance to help expand the town with new buildings, including the Inn, Shop, Fishing Hut, and Spa. You will need to unlock these plans and get them from Mirna in Docarri Village, much like you would for the Rainbow Star. Once you have the plans, give them to Jirard the Constructionist in Mirth, and they will build them for you.

Afterward, you must recruit villagers to run these buildings, including an Innkeeper, Shopkeeper, Master Fisherman, and Spa Worker. These can be found in different places across the map, which is detailed in our guide and isn’t a very long process.

Once you have all the buildings and villagers, this task is complete, and you will be able to use the new buildings and get an achievement too.

Solve the Docarri Ruin Puzzles and Beat the Sea Slug

Screenshot by Gamepur

This next task requires you to have the ability to fly, which you unlock just before the final boss of the game, and you will need to head to the floating island in the top left area of the home world to trigger this task. When you do, pillars will rise from the ocean like the eclipse pillars you have seen to solve puzzles around the world, and you will need to use your eclipse power to activate these towers and their trails to access the puzzles.

You’ll then pop down some whirlpools and have to complete three puzzles in the world before you head to the final area and battle the Sea Slug boss. This task is all about puzzles, so don’t worry about any combat, but they are some of the most challenging puzzles in the games, so be sure to check out our guide if you get stumped. Once you have done these and beat the boss, you’ll get a Rainbow Conch, Resh’an’s ultimate weapon, an achievement, and have finished the task.

Complete All the Solstice Shirnes and Beat the Elder Mist (Again)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This task requires you to complete all of the Solstice Shrines found in the game and defeat the Elder Mist a second time. There are five shrines between the home and Serai’s world, and each has a small puzzle inside to complete with rewards like Combo Moves or Accessories. You’ll recognize them by their purple doors when on the world map, and bear in mind you can only reach some when you can fly.

Once they are done, you will need to beat the Elder Mist again, only this time, it’s just Zale and Valere, and it’s a tougher fight than before. Once you have done that, you’ll get an achievement and Zale and Valere’s ultimate weapons.

Complete the Dweller’s Fall Arena and beat Croustalion

Screenshot by Gamepur

This task takes place in Brisk after the town has been rebuilt, and starts after taking with B’st right near the end of the game, where they will tell you about wanting to take on the arena.

In the top right of Brisk, you will find the arena, where you must complete three different ranks for wave-based combat with specific party members and no items. Once you have cleared these, you will then unlock the final rank, which has you battle Croustalion.

This is a particularly tricky boss who can be quite challenging to beat, but don’t worry, we have a guide for that. After beating this boss, the task is done, and you’ll get an achievement and the Reaper’s Mercy Accessory.

Free Duke Aventry

Screenshot via Gamepur

Earlier in the game, you will have met a character called Duke Aventry while on Wraith Island, who is in the service of Romaya. Now, you will be heading to the island to free them from Romaya, remember who they are, and let them pass on peacefully.

This can only be completed when you unlock the ability to fly and involves traveling to a small island on the side of Wraith Island, where you will need to get access to Romaya’s Secret Passage to begin this task. There are a few steps involved with this task, which we have detailed in our guide so you know exactly how to complete it.

Doing this task involves another round with Romaya and some puzzle-solving, but it shouldn’t prove difficult by the time you reach this point in the game. Completing this task will get you an achievement, as well as an Artifact for Teaks.

Complete the Queen That Was

Screenshot by Gamepur

This final task involves completing one last mission with Serai in their home world and removing one more threat: The Queen That Was.

This task starts when speaking to Serai in camp after defeating the Dweller of Dread and involves finding a secret area and boss in the Cerulean Expanse. You’ll be given the Artifact Joce’s Belt Buckle, which you then give to Teaks, which details a riddle you need to solve to reach the area you need and find the boss. Of course, like all the other tasks, we have a guide for this too.

Doing this will net you an achievement, Serai’s ultimate weapon, and a Conch and the Artful Gambit Relic if you look for it, which is needed for another achievement in the game.

Where to Use the Hook of Time

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing the tasks and returning to the Moorlands, you’ll get that awesome cutscene and be on track to complete the true ending. As we said, we won’t spoil it, but there is one more little task to do that can be confusing, at least it was for me.

With all this done, you will eventually get given an item called the Hook of Time, and at this point, I got a little confused about what to do with it. You need to go to Stillpond Island and the fishing pond there, where you will have a small task to do that continues the true ending’s story. We won’t say much more, but know once you do this, you will be on track to finish the game with the best ending!