Sea of Stars: All Mirth Villager’s Locations & Why You Need Them

There is a lot to do and find in Sea of Stars, including villagers for the newly founded town of Mirth. After saving some villagers and setting sail for Settler’s Island, you will help create a new village, and it needs some villagers to help get it going and its facilities up and running.

However, the game doesn’t tell you where or how to find any villagers, leaving you with a town and building plans, but no one to run the place.

In this guide, we’ll detail all the Mirth Villager locations in Sea of Stars, including what they do and why you should make an effort to recruit these NPCs.

Why do you Need the Mirth Villagers?

The main benefit to having the villagers is that they are needed to work in certain buildings in Mirth, and in turn, these buildings can provide helpful bonuses for players during their playthrough.

Finding these villagers is part of making Mirth into a proper village, much like collecting the Building Plans, which you will also need to house these villagers and get them to work and get your benefits.

You can begin to recruit these villagers once you have taken the refugee to Settler’s Island after the attack on Brisk, where they will build the town, and Jirard the Constructionist (who totally isn’t based on a Youtuber) will be there waiting for building plans.

All Mirth Villager Locations in Sea of Stars

Below, we have listed all of the villagers to recruit for Mirth in Sea of Stars, including their locations and information on what building they are for.

You must have unlocked Mirth as a location before you can recruit these NPCs.