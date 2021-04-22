Sea of Thieves Season Two – Reapers Vs The World Special Event guide

Running into and facing off against any player ships running Reaper’s Bones Emissary can be a stressful and taxing experience — it’s a rude interruption to your journey, and you can have all of your loot taken and your ship sunken in one fell swoop. To kick off Season Two of Sea of Thieves, the Reapers VS The World Special Event at least lets you turn this anxiety into tangible cosmetic rewards for your pirate character.

Reapers VS The World Event Challenges

This event encourages you to sail with any Trading Company Emissary Flags — and that includes Reaper’s as well. The rewards you earn depend on the challenges you take on: you can focus on doing your usual errands while running Gold Hoarders, Order of Souls, or Merchant Alliance, or you can be a Reaper and stifle the progress of any ships running those Emissary Flags.

Emissary Trading Companies

By completing challenges for the three main Trading Companies — Gold Hoarders, Order of Souls, and Merchant Alliance — you’ll make progress towards equipment cosmetics themed around these companies. Fly an Emissary Flag by voting at any Outpost. There are 18 challenges in total.

Flags of Fortune: These challenges require you to fly the Gold Hoarders Emissary Flag. Along with the usual Vaults and treasure hunts, you are encouraged to attack Skeleton Forts as well. Golden Goals: Hand in chests and relics to the Gold Hoarders Grade Expectations: Reach Emissary Grade 5 Ship of Fortune: Fully represent the Company through your costume It’s About the Journey: Sail nautical miles while undertaking Gold Hoarders Voyages Making Money: Earn gold from handing in valuable items to the Gold Hoarders Hostile Takeover: Defeat active Skeleton Forts of any kind and open their Stronghold Vaults

Flags of Foresight: Under Order of Souls, defeat Skeleton Captains and Ghost Fleets, while taking down Flameheart’s Fleets. These challenges go live on May 6. Order’s Captains: Hand in Bounty Skulls to the Order of Souls Making the Grade: Reach Emissary Grade 5 Dress to Impress: Fully represent the Company through your costume The Scenic Route: Sail nautical miles while undertaking Order of Souls Voyages Soul Payment: Earn gold from handing in valuable items to the Order of Souls All Burned Up: Defeat Flameheart’s fleet and his flagship, the Burning Blade

Flags of Finance – Finish Merchant Alliance Supply Runs, find Lost Shipments as usual, but taking on Ashen Lords will help towards your event progress. These challenges go live on May 20. Get Goods: Hand in Merchant-specific items to the Merchant Alliance, i.e. goods crates Grade Out: Reach Emissary Grade 5 For The Uniform: Fully represent the Company through your costume Shipping and Handling: Sail nautical miles while undertaking Trade Goods or Lost Shipments Voyages for the Merchant Alliance Chartered Accountancy: Earn gold from handing in valuable items Bad for Business: Defeat Flameheart’s Ashen Lords



The rewards you earn depend on the number of challenges you complete:

Gold Hoarders Lantern (5 Event Challenges)

Order of Souls Spyglass (10 Event Challenges)

Merchant Alliance Compass (15 Event Challenges)

Emissary of Excellence title (18 Event Challenges)

Reapers

Alternatively, you can raise the Reaper’s Bones Emissary Flag and take on everyone else in the sea. Sink other player ships who have raised Emissary Flags for the other Trading Companies, take their flags, and turn them in at The Reaper’s Hideout.

Three-Hat Tricks: Hand in other crews’ Broken Flags; the reward will depend on which Company lost the most flags by the end of the event. (10 flags)

Capture the Flags!: Hand in other crews’ Broken Emissary Flags to unlock the Reaper of the Fallen Flags titles.

The Reapers Vs The World Special Event begins on April 22 and ends on June 22.