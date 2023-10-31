For every major event in Pokemon Go, there’s a chance to grab a Special Research ticket, especially for the Community Events. A major Community Day event players want to keep their eyes on features Wooper and Paldean Wooper for A Muddy Buddy Community Day Special Research Ticket.

A big question many players ask leading up to these events is if they should go out of their way to purchase these tickets. While it does come down to whether a player has the money for these premium purchases or not, it’s also important to note if it’s going to be a worthwhile event, especially considering the featured Pokemon. Should you get A Muddy Buddy Community Day Special Research ticket in Pokemon Go?

Is It Worth Buying A Muddy Buddy Community Day Special Research in Pokemon Go?

Image via Niantic

You can purchase A Muddy Buddy Community Day Special Research right now from the Pokemon Go application on your preferred account. Like the previous Community Days, it will cost USD 0.99, which converts to your local currency. The event will officially happen on November 5, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local area. Wooper and Paldean Wooper will have an increased chance to spawn during that time, and if you evolve Wooper or Paldean Wooper into Quagsire of Clodsire, they will learn Aqua Tail and Megahorn, respectively.

The Wooper Community Day is the first time we’ll have a chance to encounter a Paldean Wooper in Pokemon Go, and it’s also going to have a shiny form available. Those who purchase the A Muddy Buddy ticket will receive an exclusive Community Day Special Research of the same name. Outside of this Special Research with exclusive rewards, all players will receive the same event bonuses and raids battles that appear featuring Wooper and Paldean Wooper in four-star raids until 10 PM in your local area while playing Pokemon Go.

Based on the overall benefit of Quagsire and Clodsire for Pokemon Go players, it is my recommendation to purchase this Community Day Special Research ticket. This is an excellent opportunity to grab Paldean Wooper for the first time. Clodsire could be a great addition to the Great League alongside Quagsire, with Aqua Tail being an excellent addition to its overall moveset.

It is not required to purchase A Muddy Buddy Community Day Special Research to take part in this Pokemon Go event, but it does provide several rewards. In addition to the rewards, the Wooper and Paldean Wooper that appear for those Special Research encounters could have better stats than the ones that appear in the wild, which might be helpful for anyone who wants to grab these two Pokemon for their Great League teams.