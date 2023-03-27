Should you get the Laser Sight in Resident Evil 4 remake?

While Resident Evil 4 remake brings a fresh coat of paint and some exciting new content to the classic survival horror game, it’s worth noting that some features from the original game have been removed. Or, at least, modified. Back in the day, the Laser Sight in Resident Evil 4 was a game-changer, helping players take down enemies like Ganado with headshots and precision aim. And while the game has undergone a modernized makeover, fans are still clamoring for the return of this trusty attachment. The Laser Sight has indeed made a comeback in the remake — but is it actually any good?

Is Laser Sight good in Resident Evil 4 remake?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get the Laser Sight in Resident Evil 4 remake by speaking to the Merchant. For the cost of 10 Spinel, you can purchase and equip it with the SG-09 R, Punisher, and Sentinel Nine pistols. In the remake, Laser Sight may seem a bit like a flashy accessory for your reticule rather than the trusty tool we all knew and loved in the original. In the original game, aiming was all about the space relative to the world, but in the remake, it’s all about the center of the screen. So, while the Laser Sight attachment may look cool, it doesn’t quite convey the benefits of the original’s aiming system. Plus, with enemies moving in wonky ways in the remake, compensating for their movement can be a bit frustrating.

While it may not be the same as it was, the Laser Sight does offer some advantages. For example, at the start of the game, when aiming any of the pistols above, your reticle will be slightly larger before becoming more focused, simulating Leon’s aim adjustment after pulling out his weapon. The Laser Sight eliminates this delay, instantly providing 100% accuracy. Although not a massive advantage, it can be a lifesaver in a pinch.