Should You Pull For Light of Foliar Incision Or Primordial Jade-Winged Spear in Genshin Impact?

In every new Genshin Impact update, Version 3.4 brings a new set of Weapon Event Wish weapons for you to choose from. The weapons featured in the banner typically correspond to the 5-star characters featured in the Character Event Wish banner. In the first half of Version 3.4, players will be able to choose from two weapons to pull for: the Light of Foliar Incision or the Primordial Jade-Winged Spear. Which weapon is a better choice for your Primogems?

These weapons are joined by a 4-star collection of weapons also receiving rate-ups, meaning you’re more likely to get the following weapons when you obtain a 4-star drop: The Flute, Rainslasher, Lithic Spear, The Widsith, and the Sacrificial Bow. While the Widsith and Sacrificial Bow are two strong weapons, the Sacrifical Bow being a good support option and the Widsith being one of the best 4-star Catalysts, the other weapons are quite mediocre.

Note: The Weapon Event Wish banner has a pity system that allows you to select a weapon to put on an “Epitomized Path.” Whenever you pull a 5-star weapon that is not the weapon you select, you will earn a point. When you get two points, the next 5-star weapon you pull is guaranteed to be the weapon you select.

Should you pull for the Light of Foliar Incision in Genshin Impact?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Light of Foliar Incision is Alhaitham’s signature weapon and is a Sword with Crit DMG as an ascension stat. The weapon has a passive that slightly increases your Crit Rate and Normal Attack DMG based on their Elemental Mastery stat.

The Light of Foliar Incision is decent for most characters simply due to the high Crit DMG it provides. However, its passive is limiting for most characters, as it only increases your Normal Attack DMG if you build Elemental Mastery. In addition, not all Sword characters will consistently use their Normal Attacks to deal damage. As a result, it’s only recommended to focus on this weapon if you plan on investing in Alhaitham.

Should you pull for the Primordial Jade-Winged Spear in Genshin Impact?

Screenshot by Gamepur

While the Primordial Jade-Winged Spear is Xiao’s signature weapon, this Polearm is incredibly effective on many different Polearm characters due to its high base ATK, high Crit Rate ascension stat, and a decent passive that is generally useful for most offensive Polearm characters.

It’s worth noting that this weapon is not limited to the Weapon Event Wish banner like most 5-star weapons. You can pull this weapon on the Standard Banner or Weapon Event Wish banner at any time, which could potentially influence your decision as this weapon is not bound to a banner. However, if you are not pulling for Alhaitham, this is the preferred choice due to its universal usefulness.