Should you pull for Scaramouche of Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact Version 3.3?

Genshin Impact Version 3.3 is here, and with every new update comes a medley of new Character Event Wish banners for you to choose from. With Version 3.3, two new 5-star characters are featured in the Character Event Wish Banner, Fatui Harbinger Scaramouche and the “One and Oni” Arataki Itto. Like with most other double banners, deciding who to choose to pull for can be a daunting task with your limited supply of Primogems.

Scaramouche and Arataki Itto are joined by a 4-star roster of the brand new character Faruzan, the 4-star Geo support Gorou, and the main DPS character Yanfei. Faruzan is a support designed to increase Anemo damage, making her useful for Scaramouche and Xiao. Meanwhile, Gorou is designed as a Geo support, boosting DEF for characters like Arataki Itto and Albedo. These two supports help augment their respective 5-star representatives well, making these 4-stars an attractive option if you decide to pull.

Should you pull for Scaramouche in Genshin Impact Version 3.3?

Image via HoYoverse

Scaramouche is a brand new 5-star character and is a flexible main DPS Anemo character. He has a fun and unique playstyle, as he can float in the air and attack enemies from above. This also makes him a good exploration character, as he can ascend quite high and stay in the air for a long time. Scaramouche is a main DPS character, but he can be played with many different teams due to his passive.

However, Catalyst DPS characters can be hard to build without investment. His best main weapon accessible for most free-to-play players is most likely the Widsith, but other options like Solar Pearl or his signature weapon are ones you’ll have to spend some money for. Fortunately, his flexible team options make it so you can likely build a team around Scaramouche no matter what characters you have.

Pull for Scaramouche if the idea of a main Anemo DPS interest you. Anemo is primarily a support element, so a character like Scaramouche is rare, and his only true competition in the role is Xiao.

Should you pull for Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact Version 3.3?

Image via miHoYo

Arataki Itto is a 5-star Geo Claymore character getting a new re-run. This hilarious and buffoonish character exists to mindlessly whack enemies in his path with his enhanced claymore, while also tossing his pet cow Ushi for some explosive damage.

Arataki Itto is flexible to build for free-to-play players. Building DEF is a priority for this character, as his Elemental Burst will covert this DEF into ATK. As a result, even players who do not have great weapons can simply forge a Whiteblind as that weapon boosts DEF. His teams, on the other hand, are not so flexible. Arataki Itto functions best in a team composed of primarily Geo characters.

Arataki Itto’s best supports are Zhongli, Albedo, and Gorou. You should ideally have at least two of these characters before considering Arataki Itto. If you do not have a roster of Geo characters to pair with Arataki Itto, then consider skipping this character. However, if you do own his ideal supports, Arataki Itto shines with high damage and fun gameplay.