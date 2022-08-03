The second half of Genshin Impact Version 2.8 brings us a new re-run banner, allowing players to summon Yoimiya if they missed her the first time. This is Yoimiya’s first re-run, but she’s known to have some problems that may deter you from pulling for her. Even if you’re a fan of Yoimiya’s character, you might be wondering if it’s worth taking the Primo plunge for the spunky fireworks queen.

Yoimiya is joined by a 4-star roster of Bennett, Yun Jin, and Xinyan. Bennett is known as one of the strongest supports in the game, making him an attractive option for players to pull for. Bennett and Yun Jin are also some of Yoimiya’s best supports, making this a great banner for Yoimiya mains.

But if these 4-stars don’t interest you, follow this guide to learn whether or not Yoimiya is worth your hard-earned Primogems.

Should you pull for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact version 2.8?

Yoimiya is a 4-star Pyro Bow character best known for being one of the stronger single-target damage dealers in the game. Her gameplay style is very beginner friendly, simply empowering her auto attacks to do more Pyro damage. As a result, Yoimiya is a great option for players who do not wish to learn harder characters who might deal more damage, such as Hu Tao.

Additionally, Yoimiya’s easy control scheme makes her an attractive option for mobile players. Many of the more mechanically intensive characters in Genshin Impact are harder to use if you can only play the game on mobile devices. With Yoimiya, all you have to do is tap the screen, and you’ll be dealing competitive damage with the right team. This makes it so you don’t have to worry about performing some more difficult moves.

However, if the above two options are not in consideration for you, you might want to skip Yoimiya. She deals less damage than many other characters like Hu Tao (who easily beats her in this niche), and she is not well suited for content with high area-of-effect damage requirements.

Regardless, if Yoimiya’s simple playstyle or easygoing personality is appealing to you, then you should pull for Yoimiya. She is not so outclassed that she’s unusable in current content, and she still dishes out some competitive damage. Additionally, this banner in particular pairs her up with some of her strongest supports, meaning that you should be able to craft a team that suits Yoimiya perfectly.