Should you sell artifacts in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

In God of War Ragnarok artifacts are valuable collectible items that are listed under goals in your journal screen. Artifacts are organized into categories such as Kvasit’s Poems and Things Left Behind and, when you find each one, you’ll unlock a detailed description of it, which is always worth reading if you want to take a deep dive into God of War’s rich tapestry of lore and mythology. Collecting artifacts also contributes to your completion percentage for each region, each realm, and for the game as a whole. But you’ll also notice whenever you visit a shop, that you have the option to sell artifacts for large sums of Hacksilver. The question is, should you?

What do artifacts do in God of War Ragnarok?

Artifacts don’t actually do anything in God of War Ragnarok. They have no powers or perks, and they don’t buff your stats. Some of them might take the form of weapons (dwarven bombs, for example) but you can’t use them as such. They’re basically all just collectibles that are included in the game to encourage and reward exploration of its relatively open environments. The rewards takes the form of a little step closer to 100% completion, and of a hefty Hacksilver resale value.

Is it worth selling artifacts in God of War Ragnarok?

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is absolutely no reason not to sell artifacts in God of war Ragnarok, and you absolutely always should sell them whenever you get the chance. As the game explicitly points out, “Artefacts will continue to count towards collection progress even after they are sold.” So, after you sell an artifact, it’ll still be listed in your goals in your journal. Artifacts have no other purpose, so there’s no reason to hoard them. Sell every artifact, and put that extra Hacksilver to good use by upgrading a weapon or a piece of armor.