Should you upgrade armor in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Armor is really important equipment in God of War Ragnarok. It improves your stats — usually Strength and Defence, but sometimes other stats too — and many armor pieces also grant you some kind of perk that gives you a buff or inflicts a debuff on your enemies. You might prefer Kratos’ classic shirtless Spartan warrior look, but strategically, covering up his muscular frame with some armor is a very good idea.

Is it worth upgrading armor in God of War Ragnarok?

Every time you visit a shop in God of War Ragnarok, you get the opportunity to buy and upgrade various items, including armor. Most upgrades cost a combination of Hacksilver and a specific resource, and the higher the level of the upgrade, the higher the cost in Hacksilver, and the rarer the required resources. You obviously want to upgrade your weapons because this is a God of War game, so you’re going to be using them a lot. But do you also want to upgrade your armor? Isn’t attack the best form of defense in Kratos’ book?

Generally speaking, yes, you should upgrade armor in God of War Ragnarok. Almost all armor upgrades increase your strength, so even if you’re a high-skill player who never gets hit, you’re still going to benefit from better armor. Many armor pieces also have perks that don’t unlock until the armor is upgraded at least once, and those perks get more powerful the more you upgrade the armor.

Remember, though, that you can only wear one piece of cheat armor, one piece of wrist armor, and one piece of waist armor at any one time, so don’t go upgrading every single piece of armor in your inventory just because you can. Choose a set you like, and focus on upgrading that one. And if you find a new set that’s really good, but maybe not quite as good as your old upgraded set, it’s usually better to switch to upgrading the new set.