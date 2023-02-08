Should you use a controller or keyboard and mouse for Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is a magical world game that many Harry Potter fans have been wanting to play since it was announced a couple of years ago. Now that the game is out, you have several choices on your hands. Not only will you have to pick between PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, but PC players will also have to decide if they want to use a controller or keyboard and mouse. Many PC players will argue that using a keyboard and mouse is the superior way to go, but that might not be the case for Hogwarts Legacy. Let’s take a look.

Is keyboard and mouse or controller better for Hogwarts Legacy?

Either choice you make about playing with a controller or keyboard and mouse, you won’t be stuck, so it is all about choosing which one will help you have the best experience with the game. Unlike some PC games, it might be beneficial to consider using a controller for Hogwarts Legacy.

With the game being on consoles as well as PC, it is already set up to work well with a controller, as most games get optimized for a controller before a keyboard and mouse setup. If you are looking to enjoy the game in the most practical and easiest way possible, choosing to use a controller for Hogwarts Legacy is likely the right choice for you.

Hogwarts Legacy is a game that offers a combat system and open-world features which actually favor controllers as we have seen in past games. For example, many players will find things like combining spells and camera control much easier on a controller. Some players will be comfortable holding down several keys while also adjusting the camera, but it’s not for everyone. If you just want the comfort of a controller, you can feel free.

This is not to say the game isn’t good or is somehow unplayable with a keyboard and mouse though, it is very much able to do either. The final decision will be up to you and your gaming preferences, but if you already have a controller laying around, we would recommend giving it a try while you jump and dive around Hogwarts Legacy.