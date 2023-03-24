Should you use the Red9 handgun in Resident Evil 4 remake?

There are several weapons you may consider using while you play through the Resident Evil 4 remake. You’ll have to pick from using one weapon over the others because they use the same ammunition, and having two weapons that consume the same type of ammo only limits your options. A handgun you might consider using is the Red9, a specialized pistol with a good amount of power. Should you use the Red9 handgun over the other pistols in the Resident Evil 4 remake?

Is the Red9 handgun good in the Resident Evil 4 remake?

Compared to many of the handguns in the Resident Evil 4 remake, the Red9 is a good choice. It’s a weapon that has a high amount of attack power, making it extremely effective at landing hard-hitting shots against an opponent. There’s also an exclusive upgrade for it, the Red9 stock, that you can purchase from the special store from The Merchant. The stock aids the weapon with improved stability, making it far easier to land attacks against targets.

Although the Red9 is a powerful, reliable weapon, we tend to lean more toward using the Punisher. The Red9 handily beats the Punisher in raw power, but the Punisher has a perk that gives the bullets a penetration power, making it extremely useful when attempting to hit armored foes or shooting through shields. It’s not as good as the Magnum in this regard, but it’s still a reliable weapon and serves as your primary method.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Some players might prefer the raw power of the Red9 over the Punisher, but we think it’s a better option because of the variety of stats on the weapon. The Red9’s overall makes it an easy weapon to overwhelm opponents, but the Punisher’s stats with the rate of fire, reload speed, and overall ammo capacity makes it a more reliable sidearm in your Resident Evil 4 remake playthrough.