How to find the Red9 handgun in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Red9 handgun is one of the several weapons you can add to your collection in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Unlike the other weapons, this is a gun you have to go out of your way to find, and if you don’t, there’s a good chance you might miss out on it, preventing you from having a diverse arsenal at your disposal. The Red9 is out of your way to find and only appears during a specific point in your playthrough. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Red9 handgun in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Where to get the Red9 handgun in the Resident Evil 4 remake

The Red9 weapon shows up close to the beginning of Chapter 4. It becomes available for you to find shortly after you reach the Mural Cave, and you have to go across the lake to track down the missing pieces to unlock the Church Key. When you have the boat, the entire lake becomes available for you to explore, and you can track down the Red9, which is at the center of this lake. It’s a similar weapon to the W-870 shotgun that you can find in the village.

Related: How to open Wayshrines in Resident Evil 4 remake

Screenshot by Gamepur

The center of the lake contains a shipwrecked boat with two treasures. You’ll need your boat to the south side of the boat and climb aboard. The first treasure will be to your right at the entrance, and the other is inside a chest at the front of the boat. You do not need to use a key to unlock this chest, so you don’t need to bring any Small Keys or specialized ones when you reach this point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, you might want to ensure you have at least a two-by-three slot to carry the Red9 inside your Cache and bring it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Red9 uses handgun ammunition, so you might want to consider what type of handgun you prefer to use. We lean towards using the Punisher, but some players might prefer the Red9 given that it does have a higher attack power for every bullet you use against foes. The choice is up to you, and you can also freely sell it to The Merchant at any time or repurchase it during your playthrough.