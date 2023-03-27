Should you use the Sentinel Nine in Resident Evil 4 remake?

The Resident Evil 4 remake has brought back the Sentinel Nine, and everyone’s wondering whether it’s worth picking up or just leaving it in the dust. Some say it’s a powerhouse of a pistol, while others scoff at its lack of punch. But let’s be honest — in a world overrun by the undead, we can’t afford to be hasty with our firearm choices. Sure, the Deluxe Edition throws in this bad boy as a bonus, but don’t let that cloud your judgment. You can also purchase it separately, but does that mean it’s a must-have addition to your arsenal? As Leon reaches the first Typewriter, he can take the Sentinel Nine out for a test run. After that, it’s time to weigh the pros and cons of this pistol to see if it’s genuinely worth upgrading.

Related: Should you use the Stingray in Resident Evil 4 remake?

Is the Sentinel Nine any good in Resident Evil 4 remake?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Sentinel Nine is a gun that divides players like the last slice of pizza. On the one hand, its generous magazine size and early upgrade options make it a dependable choice for those who prefer a steady approach. But, on the other hand, the decent damage per shot also makes it a valuable tool in tight spots, especially early on.

However, as the game progresses, the Sentinel Nine’s firepower begins to feel as outdated as a flip phone in the era of smartphones. Competitors like Leon’s trusty SG-09 R and the Punisher easily outshine it. And let’s not forget the critical hits — a strategy that can be a double-edged sword in more challenging scenarios.

Ultimately, the decision to wield the Sentinel Nine boils down to personal taste and play style. Those who value consistency and reliability may favor its generous magazine size and easy upgrades. At the same time, those who crave more raw power may look elsewhere. But fear not, for Resident Evil 4 offers a cornucopia of firearms to cater to every taste, ensuring that no one leaves the game without their ideal weapon.