Splatoon 3 preorder guide – Editions, retailer bonuses, and more

It won’t be long before Splatoon 3 lands on Nintendo Switch consoles, with an early peek at the new Splatfest already concluded. As usual for a major first-party Nintendo release, you have quite a few options for purchasing the game ahead of time so that you’ll be able to get into Turf Wars as soon as possible. As a nice bonus though, one of your best reward options doesn’t even require putting down money before the game releases.

Double eShop Gold Points

Our favorite available deal is also the easiest for most players to take advantage of, assuming you’re planning on buying a digital copy. Plus, it doesn’t even require buying the game ahead of release day. If you purchased Splatoon 3 on either the Nintendo eShop or Nintendo.com before September 30 (three weeks after the release date), you’ll get double the usual amount of Gold Coins in return. This means that instead getting $3 worth of credit to your account at the usual 5% rate, you’ll instead get $6 worth. While it’s not a massive boost, this is at least something you’ll likely have a use for. It might even cover most of the cost of one of our favorite third-party Switch games if you happen to catch them on sale.

Physical edition bonuses

When it comes to the physical edition of Splatoon 3, you have a few options of bonuses depending on what retailer you order from. Ordering from GameStop will get you an assortment of Splatoon 3 stickers. Best Buy is offering a keychain with preorders (which they value at $10). Finally, Walmart preorders will include a blue Inkling plush. While none of these are huge rewards, they still might be enough to entice you to order you from one of these stores over another. The sticker set in particular might be a nice (and cost effective) way to deck out a Switch console with some colorful Splatoon 3 flair.