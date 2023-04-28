Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How to Slice Security Droids with BD-1

Cal Kestis and BD-1 will unlock several skills as they progress through Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. These abilities will make it easier to face off against deadly threats, and it should give them additional exploration opportunities, opening up the game as a whole.

While exploring the galaxy, there’s an ability you can give to BD-1 that will allow it to slice the Imperial Security Droids. These are large enemies that are difficult to take on, and they typically prove a problem if you fight against multiple enemies simultaneously. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Slice Security Droids with BD-1 in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to get the Slice Security Droids ability for BD-1 in Jedi: Survivor

The area you’ll need to go to unlock this ability is on the planet, Koboh. You can begin searching for it when you reach the Foothill Falls, a region just outside Rambler’s Reach Outpost, the primary hub in Jedi: Survivor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to follow the pathway to the right and head up the wire to reach the elevated area. This is the same area you’ll need to search if you want to find the Mysterious Fisherman and explore Jedi: Survivor’s Abandoned Shack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Across from the Mysterious Fisherman is a large pool of water. You can make your way to the left side of the area, and attempt to reach the grappling hook point on the other side. This will bring you an elevated platform, and you’ll now be able to get the Mountain Ascent.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is an Imperial-controlled area, and as you advance, there are a pair of Jedi: Survivor Stormtroopers guarding a green forcefield. Approach the forcefield, and speak with them. During the conversation, Cal can use the Mind Trick ability on them, tricking one of the troopers into lowering the shield.

After you dispatch the two Stormtroopers, you can interact with a terminal behind them. This will unlock the Slice Security Droids ability for BD-1, and you can now use it whenever you’re battling against these powerful enemies in Jedi: Survivor.