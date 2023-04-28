Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Abilities & How to Unlock Them

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor has multiple abilities that you can use both in combat, and out of combat for exploration, and there are several available exclusively to BD-1. You’ll be able to use many of them at the start of the game, but several key options will appear as you progress through the story.

The abilities you unlock and use in Jedi: Survivor are critical to finding every collectible the game has hidden away from you. I found knowing how each one looked helped me narrow down my search radius and made it easier to find them while I was exploring. This guide covers all abilities and how to unlock them in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Every Ability and How You Unlock Them in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are several abilities that appear in Jedi: Survivor, and they’re broken up into categories. You have BD-1 abilities, Force Abilities, and Exploration abilities. They all have different uses, some can only be used in combat, and others are reserved for out-of-combat.

All BD-1 Abilities in Jedi: Survivor

These are all of the abilities BD-1 can learn. Some of them are utilized in exploration, and others are purely used for combat.

BD-1 Ability Description How to Unlock BD-1 Ability BD-1 Electro Dart BD-1 fires out an Electro Dart at a targeted area. This is used on the exposed electrical circuits, exclusively used for Exploration. This is a story-based ability and unlocks as you traverse through Jedi: Survivor BD-Noculars Allows you use to BD-1 like a pair of binoculars. Unlocks at the beginning of Jedi: Survivor. Koboh Grinder BD-1 fires out Koboh Matter, creating a direct line on the ground, which can be used to burn away obstacles. This is a story-based ability and unlocks as you play the main story. Slice: B1 Droids Allows BD-1 to slice damaged B1 droids in combat. Available at the Bounty store in Pyloon’s Saloon. Slice: B2 Droids Allows BD-1 to slice damaged B2 droids in combat. Available at the Bounty store at Pyloon’s Saloon. Slice: Probe Droids Allows BD-1 to slice damaged Probe Droids in combat. Available at the Bounty Store at Pyloon’s Saloon. Slice: Security Droids Allows BD-1 to slice damaged Security Droids in combat. Available when exploring the Mountain Ascent region after you’ve unlocked Merrin’s Charm to dash through shields. Stim Canisters BD-1 fires a stim out to heal Cal during combat. These available at the start of the game.

All Force Abilities in Jedi: Survivor

These are all of the Jedi: Survivor Force abilities players can use. These are typically reserved for combat, but a handful of them are also used in exploration, such as the Dash.

Force Ability Description How to Unlock Force Ability Confuse Confuse an enemy to fight on your side. This is unlocked through the main story, relatively early on in Jedi: Survivor. Confusion: Major Fauna Use Confuse on much larger creatures and animals in the wild. This is unlocked through the main story, shortly after you arrive on Koboh. Lift Lift objects and enemies into the air. This becomes available after you return to Koboh to rescue Zee. Mind Trick Use Force to influence the weak-minded. Exclusively used for cutscenes. This appears at the beginning of Jedi: Survivor. Plunging Slam Use the Slam ability on multiple enemies. Appears in the Force skill tree. Precision Evade Dodge an attack right before an enemy hits you, regaining some Force Meter. You can start this when you begin playing Jedi: Survivor. Pull Use the Force to pull an object or an enemy towards you. One of the starting Force abilities in Jedi: Survivor. Push Use the Force to push an object or an enemy away from you. One of the starting Force abilities in Jedi: Survivor. Radial Push Cause multiple enemies to stagger away from you using this ability. An unlocked Force ability that appears in the Skill tree. Slam Bring down an enemy or an object using the Force. A Force ability that appears as you progress through the Jedi: Survivor campaign. Slow Cause everyone around Cal to slow down. This is Cal’s main force ability that he can use at the beginning of the game. Soaring Lift Use the Force to cause multiple enemies to fly into the air, levitating for a short time. This is an advanced Force ability that you unlock from the primary Skill tree. Twin Pull Pull and hold two enemies in front of you, sending them back out. This is an advanced Force ability you unlock in the Force Skill tree.

All Exploration Abilities in Jedi: Survivor

These are all of the Jedi: Survivor Exploration abilities Cal uses while exploring the world. These are utilized for exploration, opening up new areas, and expanding the map.