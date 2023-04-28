While exploring Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, several characters are looking for your help. They might need your assistance to dispatch certain raiders, Stormtroopers, or they might be seeking out your help to find a new place to live.

There are a few rumors on Koboh that there’s a Mysterious Fisherman that you can find out beyond Rambler’s Reach Outpost, the central hub of the planet. Here’s what you need to know about recruiting the Mysterious Fisherman in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

How to Recruit the Mysterious Fisherman in Jedi: Survivor

You can learn about Jedi: Survivor’s Mysterious Fisherman by speaking to some locals on Koboh. They’ll talk about someone in the foothills who keeps to themselves. This will create a waypoint on your map where you can easily find your way to the Fisherman. However, you might encounter them yourself if you’re exploring the Foothill Falls region of Koboh.

When you reach Foothill Falls, take a right, and follow the path down. You’ll encounter a prospector who is standing next to a Nekko. You can speak with them, and then to the left of them, you’ll find a wire you can use to reach the next area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After landing, turn to the left and you’ll find the Mysterious Fisherman: Skoova. Appropriately, they will be overlooking a small body of water. You might also encounter this area when attempting to find Jedi Survivor’s Abandoned Shack, also known as Qi’s Workshop.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Speak with Skoova, and you can convince them to join the Pyloon’s Saloon. They’ll be looking after your fish tank at the Pyloon’s Saloon throughout the duration of Jedi: Survivor. If you speak to Skoova again while he’s at this spot, he’ll catch a See Fish for you, which you can add to your collection, and your fish tank back at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s Pyloon’s Saloon.

Finding Skoova in Jedi: Survivor also gives you the chance to find other fish scattered throughout the galaxy. There are 11 you need to find in the game.

You will need to look for Skoova’s ship that he has parked above specific water locations and then speak with him. The first conversation will also bring out a fish, and then he’ll offer to share a story about his history with you.