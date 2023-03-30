Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC system requirements — minimum and recommended specifications

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the second game in Respawn’s action-adventure series set in the Star Wars universe, and sees Cal Kestis once again exploring the galaxy and doing what he can to protect what’s left of the Jedi Order. For those who plan to undertake this new adventure on PC, you’ll want to know if your rig is up to the task of running the game and if you have the space for it. To help you get your answers, we’ve put together this guide with all the minimum and recommended requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor so you can make sure your PC is ready when the game launches on April 28.

All Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC requirements

While Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn’t the most demanding game on PC, it still requires a pretty solid setup to run. Respawn has released two specs for players to aim for before jumping into the game, both of which are pretty obtainable but have a rather hefty storage requirement, clocking in at 130GB. Given the footage we’ve seen of the game, it should come as no surprise that it’s a rather demanding one too.

Minimum specs

These are the minimum specs you will need to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at a passable level, although we suggest you try to hit the recommended specs to play the game smoothly with better performance.

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 OR Intel Core i7-7700 (Make sure it's four core/eight threads)

Ram: 8 GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 580 OR Nvidia GTX 1070

DirectX Version: DX 12

Storage: 130 GB

Recommended specs

There are the recommended specs your PC should meet to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with a solid frame rate and visuals.