Starfield: How to Complete Maintaining The Edge

Not every mission you complete for Ryujin Industries in Starfield will be easy to clean up. There are going to be a lot of slipups and issues you’ll be dealing with, and that means you have to be careful of who sees you doing certain things. For the Maintaining The Edge mission, your task will be to steal a competitor’s engine schematics, but you have to make sure you’re not seen.

Sneaking into the facility is easy, but tracking down the schematics and getting out without being noticed could be challenging. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Maintaining The Edge in Starfield.

Where To Find The Prototype Schematic in Trident Luxury Lines Staryard

When you arrive at Trident Luxury Lines Staryard in Starfield, you might think there’s someone there to greet your character or show you around. Instead, there’s no one there. There is a front receptionist, and a few security guards, but overall, no one is going to stop your character from freely exploring this area, and speaking with any of the named NPCs, such as Jia Chen, in the front area, or with Philippe or Gladys. You’re free to roam around, except for any location where you’d have to break a lock to enter.

Because your goal is to steal this company’s schematic, you’ll need to track it down. Unfortunately, your mission update does not provide an exact location of where you can find it. You’ll want to move toward the back of Jia Chen’s desk, to the left of it, and interact with a door. Close it behind it, and there is a ventilation grid that you can unlock, but you will need to pass an Expert-level Lockpicking check to enter the vents.

After you’ve done that, make your way down, and you’ll find yourself looking into a small, secure room. If you explored the lower part of this Space Station, you likely found this room to the right of Gladys, but the front door was also locked. It’s a secure area, and entering through the front door is not a good idea. You’re better off using this alternative route with your Starfield character, especially because you don’t want to be caught.

From this ventilation point, creep towards the bars, and you can interact with the chest. The chest will also be locked, but it should only have a Novice-level lockpick that nearly every Starfield character can open. Inside, you’ll find the prototype schematic Ryujin Industries wants you to secure the schematic, and then you can take it back to Neon and secure your prize, and the next mission in Ryujin Industries with your Starfield character.