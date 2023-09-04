Starfield: All Evidence Locations for Burden of Proof

Burden of Proof is a quest in Starfield that players will unlock early on with the Crimson Fleet. It requires them to hunt down evidence of the group’s activities so that UC authorities can track down members and arrest them.

The problem is that evidence is difficult to find because players get this quest way ahead of when they can find the evidence. This guide explains how to find the evidence needed for Burden of Proof and what players need to do to get to it.

All Burden of Proof Evidence Locations in Starfield

There are a few pieces of evidence that players need to turn in for the Burden of Proof quest in Starfield. Below, we’ve outlined how to find each one so players can gather them as they explore and try to smash the quest out quickly should they want to.

This guide is in progress and will be updated with more pieces of evidence as we locate them in Starfield.

How to Find Carter’s Gig Evidence in Echoes of the Past in Starfield

Screenshot by Gamepur

The evidence players need to acquire to complete the Burden of Proof quest in Starfield is located in a locker in the Lock prison facility. Players will visit this area as part of the Echoes of the Past mission for the Crimson Fleet while undercover for the UC.

After unlocking all the cells to find everything available in the Echoes of the Past mission, players will come across a small shower block in the left-hand side of the prison. There’s a locker here that players must use a Digipick to get into that contains a Slate called Carter’s Gig (Evidence).

After picking this item up, the Burden of Proof quest will update, asking players to return it to the UC Vigilance. Once they’ve launched off-world in the Echoes of the Past quest, they can travel straight to the UC Vigilance to deliver the evidence.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We felt we were a bit hasty in flying to the UC Vigilance before completing Echoes of the Past. This meant that we accidentally took a Crimson Fleet companion across five or so systems directly into one of the UC fleet’s biggest and most important ships. However, he didn’t seem that bothered that a supposed pirate recruit took him there, and the UC didn’t even glance his way. All he cared about was having a drink.

After handing in each piece of evidence, players will still have the Burden of Proof quest in their quest log. This indicates that they need to find more evidence and turn it in for the UC authorities to use against the Crimson Fleet.

How to Start Burden of Proof in Starfield

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start the Burden of Proof quest in Starfield, players need to follow the second mission they get from the Vanguard after joining the faction, Deep Cover. This sees them link up with the UC authorities and infiltrate the Crimson Fleet. Burden of Proof will be added to the player’s quest log after getting all the information they need from the UC Vanguard.

How to Start Echoes of the Past in Starfield

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players will start the Echoes of the Past quest in Starfield once they’ve proven their worth to their Crimson Fleet contact. This requires them to complete Rook Meets King and hunt down a member who attempted to leave the group and kill them.

Since the player is undercover for this mission, it’s possible to spare the ex-Crimson Fleet member by convincing their captain that they need to turn them in to UC authorities. Whether players kill the ex-member or not, they’ll be invited to the Key where they can meet up with and attempt to join the Crimson Fleet.